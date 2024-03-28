What is Millie Bobbie Brown’s date night makeup routine? 

Millie Bobbie Brown, the English actress, has disclosed her date night makeup routine with Vogue, which has been uploaded to YouTube on March 26. The 20-year-old actress explained her makeup routine while she included some memories from her shoot and family.

Before starting her makeup routine, Millie finished her skincare regime. She mentioned the products from the brand named iS Clinical and applied them to soothe her skin.

The Stranger Things actress said she learned about makeup from YouTube when she was younger. For the date night makeup, she did a subtle makeup look with blushes.

Which are the products Millie Bobbie Brown uses for her date night makeup routine?

Millie Bobbie Brown began her makeup routine with iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, a short skincare routine before makeup. After cleansing her face, she applied the Hydra Cool serum which helps to soothe her skin when she has a lot of acne. To provide better soothing, she layered iS Clinical's Pro Heal serum which provides a dewy look to her makeup.

She commenced her date night makeup routine with Loreal's foundation which she applied with a brush. And, the NARS concealer was followed by it. While she put on the concealer, she shared about her fiance Jake Bongiovi,

"Jake loves when I put concealer on him. He's so self-conscious though. He's like "Does it look like concealer?" I'm like no, it looks fine. And I always ask for his advice."

After the concealer, Millie put the Chanel's Les Beiges Bronzer and she shared her memories about her grandmother and how she loved the smell of her lipstick. After finishing the subtle touches of bronzer, Milie goes towards the blush.

While putting the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush wand, she shared,

"I hated blush. When I was young I was like, I want to look older! Put bronzer on me. But now, I love blush again! Woo hoo!”

After finishing the base, Millie Bobbie Brown focused on her eyebrows and she mentioned to her mother that apart from the beautiful eyebrows, she gave good spirit and attitude to the actress.

The Damsel actress used Charlotte Tilbury's clear gel, Charlotte Tilbury's shadow, and the liner from her brand Florence by Mills, followed by Loreal Paris Voluminous Mascara in a burgundy shade.

For lips, Millie Bobbie Brown preferred to line them with Hourglass liner and smudged it with her fingertips. Later she coated the lip oil by Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobbie Brown, the Enola Holmes actress, practices a very subtle makeup routine while she prepares her face with skin care. The products that Millie uses are:

1) IS Clinical Cleansing Complex

This cleansing complex is formulated with white willow bark, chamomile, and other natural ingredients for making the skin smooth and blemish-free. This award-winning product can be found for $48 at Derm Store, Skinstore, Amazon, etc.

2) Is Clinical Hydra Serum

The blend of Kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, Centella Asiatica, Vitamin B5, and other ingredients formulate the serum, boosting hydration to the skin. For $99, this product is available at Amazon, Dermstore, Skinstore, etc.

3) IS Clinical Pro Heal Serum Advance

This particular product is the amalgamation of vitamins A, C, and E along with Olive leaves, which work as an antioxidant. The price of the products depends on their volume and the 15 ml pack can be purchased for $92 from Skinmedix.

4) Sunny Skies Moisturizer from Florence by Mills

The Sunny Sky moisturizer is a non-greasy, silicon-free product, keeping skin protected from the sun with SPF30. From its official store, one can get it for $26.

5) Loreal Paris Infallible Matte Foundation

Millie Bobbie Brown's one of favorite products comes from Loreal. The matte finish foundation provides the demi-matte finish while it is a long-lasting product. The creamy and air-light texture blends upon the skin pretty well, providing medium coverage to the skin.

With a price tag of $15, this product is available at Loreal and other e-commerce websites.

6) NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

The creamy radiant concealer is one of the top-selling products from NARS. The long-lasting and creamy formula makes the product a coveted one. The botanical blend retains the moisture of the skin, keeping it hydrated for a longer period. From the official website of NARS, one can get them for $32.

7) Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

The bronzer cream from Chanel is a lightweight gel-based formula, accompanied with light reflecting particles and soft powders. The small amount of the cream provides a high-pigmented finish and can be found in Chanel stores for $40.

8) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand

The blush from Charlotte Tilbury is a renowned product, that garnered nods from several celebrities and Millie Bobbie Brown is one of them. With the smooth applicator, the blush is formulated with poreless polymers, providing a smooth finish. It can be purchased from the brand's store for $42.

9) Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Clear Brow Gel

Millie Bobbie Brown complained about her eyebrows during the makeup tutorial. This particular eyebrow gel from Charlotte Tilbury defines her eyebrows. It is a smudge-proof formula blended with natural polymer. At the store, this product is retailing for $62.

10) Charlotte Tilbury's Bigger Brighter Eyes in Exagger Eyes

One of the sought-after products from Charlotte Tilbury is this eye shadow palette. It consists of four different types of shades that can complement any occasion. This product is retailing at the store for $55.

11) What's My Line by Florance by Mills

The What's My Liner from Milli Bobbie Brown's brand is an award-winning product from the brand. Available in different shades, this liner has a smooth glide which can be found for $16 at ULTA and the brand's store.

13) Loreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

The voluminous mascara from Loreal was used by Millie Bobby Brown in the shade of burgundy, which complemented her skin tone pretty well. The waterproof mascara stays for a longer time on the lashes. At Amazon, this mascara is retailing for $9.

14) Hourglass Shape and Sculpt Lip Liner

The lip liner from Hourglass is a creamy and easily blended product. To provide the moisture and nourishment, it is blended with jojoba oil. At the store, it is priced for $29, and available at Nordstrom too.

15) Tinted Glow Yeah hydrating vegan lip oil

Millie finished her makeup with this tinted lip oil from her brand, which is formulated to balance the pH of lips while bringing a natural color to the lips. It is available at ULTA for $16.

Millie Bobby Brown finished off with the Wildly Eau De Perfume from Florance. For the date night, she keeps very subtle makeup and for the touch-up, she carries the lip oil from Florence.