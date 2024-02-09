SKKN lip liner swatches: Exploring the most trending swatches 

With multiple review videos across TikTok, SKKN lip liner swatches are creating a stir amongst beauty enthusiasts. SKKN BY KIM is inspired by Kim Kardashian’s lifelong passion for beauty and the insider secrets she has gathered over the years. The brand and its product range are created to enable beauty enthusiasts to access premium makeup and skincare products.

Talking about the mission of her brand, Kim Kardashian states,

“My mission is to redefine beauty standards, champion inclusivity, and inspire confidence through our efficacious product range.”

SKKN lip liners are available in a shade range of light nude, medium nude, and deep nude shades, giving beauty enthusiasts a range of go-to lip liners for nude makeup looks.

The SKKN lip liners retail for $22 on the SKKN BY KIM portal and are a must-try for beauty enthusiasts seeking minimally elevating shades for their makeup arsenal.

Nude 02, Nude 06, and more: Trending SKKN lip liner swatches explored

Available in three shade range categories, the SKKN lip liners feature a long-wear and blendable matte lip pencil formula that enhances and defines the shape of lips to deliver a sculpted pout. The lip liner has a velvety formula with a smooth glide for controlled and smudge-resistant application of matte color without dragging.

The lip liner is infused with squalene and organic jojoba oil for intense moisture and nourishment. The product’s hydrating formula feels comfortable on the lips and smoothens the appearance of fine lines. Moreover, its lightweight texture aids easy blending and gentle application.

While the lip liner's formulation and texture have won beauty enthusiasts over, it is some of the SKKN lip liner's unique shades that everyone wants in their beauty arsenal:

Nude 02:

Lip liner in the shade Nude 02 (Image via skknbykim.com)

A beige, honey-nude shade that is ideal for a no-makeup look and can be worn on both fancy and formal outfits.

Nude 06:

Lip Liner in the shade Nude 06 (Image via skknbykim.com)

A medium, taupe nude shade that pairs well with brown and nude lipstick shades. One can also outline the lips using this medium nude shade and fill the lips with a lighter shade.

Nude 08:

This shade is a mid-tone warm nude shade that appears woody brown in color and can be paired with a nude or pink lip shade. Using this lip liner with a brown shade will deliver a Kim Kardashian-like makeup look.

Nude 12:

Nude 12 is a warm, nude brown shade that pairs well with peachy, beige, and glossy nude lipsticks. It can double up as a light liner or can be used with a double tracing technique to enhance its color.

Nude 15:

This shade is a deep chocolate nude lip liner that flatters dark skin tones. The darkest shade in the nude lip liner range of Kim Kardashian's beauty brand, this shade is ideal for gothic makeup looks or to accentuate the lips visibly and boldly.

As stated on the SKKN BY KIM website, the ideal way of applying the SKKN lip liners is to sculpt the lips by tracing their natural shape and filling them using the brand's Soft Matte Lip Colour ($32). One can also use the lip liner as a lip color and fill their lips using the same shade.

Apart from bringing Kim Kardashian's personal makeup and skincare formulations to beauty enthusiasts, SKKN has garnered positive reviews for their inclusive lip liner range with comments like,

"nailed the nude shade range for all skin tones!!!! complete match."

The SKKN lip liners retail for $22 and are available in fifteen varied, rich shades.