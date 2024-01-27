Fans criticize SKKN By Kim Kardashian’s new makeup campaign: “The lipstick looks so dry” 

SKKN By Kim Kardashian recently launched their new product, the Soft Matte Lip Color. This lipstick from SKKN By Kim Kardashian has received a lot of backlash on the internet for its drying formula which shows the wrinkled lines of the lips.

SKKN By Kim Kardashian Makeup was launched on Jan 26, 2024 alongside a collection of nude lipliners, lipsticks and eyeshadows. It was a power move awaited by Kardashian's fans since she shut down KKW Beauty and KKW fragrances.

The new matte lipsticks from Kim Kardarshian's brand received several negative comments on social media, and people were not happy with its formulation as it looked so dry on the lips.

Fan's reaction on the SKNN's new soft matte lipstick (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)

"Not enjoying the crispy, dry look": Fans were not happy with the SKKN By Kim Kardashian's lipstick formula

SKKN By Kim Kardashian's new soft matte lipstick received a lot of backlash as many people thought it was drying on the lips after seeing the brand's new campaign.

The social media platforms were abuzz, talking about how the soft matte lipstick lacked a creamy texture that keeps the lips looking flawless. One user on Instagram commented on Kim Kardashian's official page, saying:

"Not enjoying the crispy dry look but it's a nice colour"

Many fans of Kim Kardashian liked the new shades of soft matte lipsticks. The campaign looked classy with a nude aesthetic as Kim Kardashian showcases mostly.

For the SKKN By Kim Kardashian campaign, Kim wore a beige dress with full-face nude makeup. She was also seen applying the new soft matte lipstick from her brand.

The soft matte lipsticks are known to have a smooth application along with a blurred application finish. It has a full-impact pigment and is known to have an 8-hour hydration. However, people thought otherwise, as it showed Kim Kardarhsian's wrinkled lip lines.

The soft matte lipsticks are available in 10 classy nude shades all inspired by Kim Kardashian's style and elegance.

As she applied the nude soft matte lipstick, her fans started buzzing her account with negative comments. Many said that it lacked a creamy texture and that they will have to apply a chapstick regularly to keep their lips moisturized.

Fan's reaction on the SKNN's new soft matte lipstick (Image via SportsKeeda)

SKKN By Kim Kardashian was launched in October 2023 as an innovative line of skincare line with hydrating ingredients. The brand encourages the following nine product rituals that nourish and renew the skin. It is considered to be an at-home beauty experience.