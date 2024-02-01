Kim Kardashian recently posted on Instagram stories showing red spots on her leg.

The 43-year-old, who received a diagnosis of psoriasis in 2011, used her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 31, to record a flare-up on her right calf and show off her swollen, red skin.

Kim Kardashian shared her flare-ups on social media. (Image via Instagram/ @Kimkardashian)

In the first video on her story, she said,

"How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? Like, all up my leg, I don't know what's happening. I have to figure this out."

Kim Kardashian acknowledged in the post that it was "painful" and that she wasn't sure what "triggered" the outburst.

What is psoriasis and its symptoms

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease. A healthy skin cycle lasts one month when skin cells mature and shed from the surface. But with psoriasis sufferers, this process quickens and results in a buildup of skin cells on the exterior.

Plaques, which are thick, red, and scaly regions, result from this accumulation. Although the actual etiology of psoriasis is still unknown, it is thought to result from a mix of immune system, genetic, and environmental factors.

Common symptoms

Red, raised patches (plaques): The emergence of red, raised skin patches coated in silvery-white scales is the most common sign of psoriasis. Although these patches can appear anywhere on the body and vary in size, they are most frequently observed on the face, scalp, knees, elbows, and lower back.

Itching and discomfort: Itching and discomfort are common side effects of psoriasis plaques. Scratching might worsen the situation and increase the likelihood of developing new lesions.

Dry, cracked skin: There may be bleeding, dryness, and cracking of the afflicted skin. Skin cracking can be especially common in the area surrounding the joints.

Pitted or thickened nails: Psoriasis can cause pitting, which is the formation of tiny dents or depressions in the nail bed, as well as thickening, discoloration, and detachment of the nail from the nail bed.

Joint pain: Psoriatic arthritis is a disorder in which psoriasis can occasionally result in joint pain and swelling. This may result in edema, stiffness, and joint pain.

It is significant to remember that psoriasis is a chronic disorder, which means that it can last for extended periods.

Kim Kardashian’s journey with psoriasis

Kim has previously opened up about her auto-immune disease, which started after her first flare-up at age 25. The Skims owner talked about her auto-immune disorder back in 2019. She also shares this diagnosis with her mother, Kris Jenner.

The mother of four wrote a moving essay on her sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website in 2019, detailing the emotional and physical pain that having psoriasis has caused her.

Kim Kardashian said that while it subsided throughout her pregnancy, it returned afterward, causing her to lose the ability to use her hands on her face and body. She had said,

"One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone.”

She added,

"I woke up that morning and I still couldn’t pick up my phone. I was freaking out – I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly."

The reality star has changed her way of living in an effort to treat her skin condition. Kim Kardashian aims to give others going through a similar health journey the confidence to receive the aid they need now that she has the correct diagnosis and can take "proper care" to manage her psoriasis.