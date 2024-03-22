Liquid vs powder blush: When to apply and how

Without a speck of powder blush, or a drop of a liquid one, a makeup look is incomplete. Whether it is a dewy makeup look or a glam-up allure, blush can augment the overall look. In contemporary times brands are innovating different types of blushes, providing a diverse range of options for beauty enthusiasts.

Recently, the popularity of liquid and powder blushes has reached heights, making them coveted makeup elements. Keeping either or both of them can be a personal preference, but it is always wise to choose them as per skin type and the desired makeup look.

Powder rogue is formulated with fine molecules, which might make the product more user-friendly. On the other hand, liquid face tint resembles paints, allowing for highly-pigmented appearances.

Differences between liquid and powder blush

Formulated with fine materials, the powder face tint is one of the celebrated blusher types nowadays. They are easy to blend because of their powdery elements and are mostly suited to all skin types. For those looking for a matte finish, this powdery tint can work like magic.

On the other hand, liquid blushes are water-based with sheer texture, making the outcome more tinted. The application must be very focused as the product dries on the skin quickly.

When it comes to longevity, the powder blush stays on for a shorter period of time, sometimes dissolving with makeup layers. It demands repeated application. Liquid blushes remain on the skin for a longer time without requiring touch-ups.

How to choose liquid or powder blushes according to skin type?

Understanding the skin type while choosing a blush is important. People with dry skin should avoid the powder blush as it brings a more matte finish. The powder blush can accentuate dry patches. For those with oily skin, the powder blush is more suitable as it can absorb oil. They are also suitable for people who want a softer look.

The liquid blush is suitable for all skin types. All that is needed is to check the amount of the blush during application.

Apart from powder and liquid blushes, cream blushes are also available, suited to those with dry skin. After applying the cream blush, one can use powder tint for a more prominent look.

How to apply blush?

To accentuate the perfect blush on the checks, one should follow these steps:

Step 1: Preparation of the face

To ensure that the blush stays on longer, one must take care of the skin beforehand. Making the skin moisturized can help the blush stay in place longer. Primer also plays an important role here.

Skin preparation is quite beneficial for any kind of makeup. For hydration, one can apply a good moisturizer, suited to their skin type.

Step 2: Choosing the right shade

It is important to pick up the correct blush to go with one's skin tone. People with a fair skin tone can choose from the pink color palette. The light peach and pink shades can work pretty well and are suitable for cool undertones.

Those with medium skin tones can use mauve shades. Peach shades can equally compliment them. For darker skin tones, one should opt for warm shades like deep pink, tangerine, and deep berry shades.

Step 3: Application

The final step is to apply the blush. For that, one must have a proper blush brush which can provide a smooth application. The quantity of blush to be used depends on the pigementation of the product.

To set the whole makeup, one can use a setting spray. Power or cream based blushes can be applied with fingers while liquid blushes need the usage of proper brushes to blend in.