How many Rare Beauty blush shades are there? Products, price, and more explored

With over 266 million views on TikTok, Rare Beauty blush shades have stood the test of time and remain a popular Rare Beauty product amongst makeup enthusiasts. There is a total of thirteen Rare Beauty blush shades available in dewy and matte finishes.

Apart from offering two types of finishes, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a weightless and long-lasting formulation that offers a soft-looking, healthy flush to the skin. Additionally, the shade range of the Rare Beauty blush caters to all skin tones and is curated keeping varied skin tones in mind.

Retailing for $23, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is available on the official Rare Beauty portal and retail platforms like Sephora and Amazon.

Hope, Bliss, Virtue, and more: All Rare Beauty blush shades explored

Rare Beauty blush shades are highly pigmented and span across a range of thirteen shades. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is formulated with a botanical blend of gardenia, lotus, and white water lily that calms and soothes the skin in addition to the rich color imparting pigment of the blush.

Available in dewy and matte finishes, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush shade range is as follows:

Shades for fair skin tones:

Hope: A nude mauve shade with a dewy finish

A nude mauve shade with a dewy finish Encourage: A soft neutral pink shade with a dewy finish

A soft neutral pink shade with a dewy finish Bliss: A matte nude pink shade

A matte nude pink shade Believe: A dewy true mauve shade

Shades for medium skin tones:

Happy: A dewy cool pink shade

A dewy cool pink shade Worth: A dewy true rose shade which is a new addition to the Rare Beauty blush range

A dewy true rose shade which is a new addition to the Rare Beauty blush range Virtue: A dewy beige peach shade

A dewy beige peach shade Joy: A muted peach blush shade with a dewy finish

A muted peach blush shade with a dewy finish Grace: A matte, bright rose mauve shade

Shades for dark skin tones:

Love: A matte terracotta shade

A matte terracotta shade Lucky: A dewy hot pink shade

A dewy hot pink shade Faith: A deep berry blush shade with a matte finish

A deep berry blush shade with a matte finish Grateful: A dewy true red shade

According to the founder of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez:

“There’s nothing like a soft hint of blush to add dimension and color to your look.”

The Rare Beauty blush has garnered multiple positive reviews from beauty enthusiasts and beauty influencers as well as esteemed makeup artists. Celebrity makeup artist Judi Gabbay Braha stated that the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has a blendable formula that flatters all skin tones alike.

She also praised the consistency of the blush stating that it doesn't feel tacky, dry, or wet and makes for an ideal makeup product to buff under or over makeup powder.

The Rare Beauty website mentions that the ideal way to use the blush is to gently remove excess blush from the applicator and apply the blush using the easy-to-use doe foot applicator. One can highlight their cheekbones and temple areas with any of the Rare Beauty blush shades and use their fingers to blend the product for an accentuating look.

Additionally, the Rare Beauty website also offers a pro tip for beauty enthusiasts which is to apply the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush under foundation for an ultra-natural blushed look which appears as an underlining, healthy-looking glow.

Read More: How to ace Selena Gomez's "Love On" makeup look? Rare Beauty products explored

The Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes are available in thirteen skin tone-flattering shades and retail for $23 on the beauty brand's official portal. Ideal for beauty enthusiasts, these blush shades are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and suitable for sensitive skin beauties.