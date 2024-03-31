 7 Best ways to style a bob for the summer

Bob for the summer season is quite a witty choice in 2024. This timeless haircut came to the limelight with American actress Louise Brooks in 1920. Through time, this short haircut became a staple of the IT girls' hairdo list.

While Natalie Portman showcased her glamorous look with the short bob in Leon in 1994, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Garber continued the trend in modern times. With a few tweaks, the several iterations of the classic bobs tout a surge in the vogue industry.

The short hairdo, generally, boasts blunt edges while the modern iterations underscore curls or soft waves as per the preference. The inclusion of the layers makes the hairdo a coveted one. So, adorning Bob for the summer season is a smart choice.

Some of the styling ideas of bob for the summer season

It can be very overwhelming to find the perfect idea to style a bob for the summer season. So, the Sportskeeda team has evaluated some of the trends in Bob for the summer season and cherry-picked the best of them, which are written below.

The Old Money Bob

The Box Bob

The A-line Bob

The French Bob

The Wavy Bob

The Butterfly Bob

The Undone Bob

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed some of the styling ideas. We would love to hear from you about them in the comment section.

1) The Old money bob for the summer

Who doesn't love to look chic and gorgeous? To ace the quintessential mob wife look, one can embrace the bob for the summer season. The old money bob underscores the hair length with minimum layers, complemented with blunt edges.

To ace the look, one can ask the hairdresser to manipulate the hair length. People with broad faces can keep long slender layers while small faces can chop them short. The ideal length lies between the jaw and collarbone.

2) The Box bob

One of the trendiest haircuts in 2023 was the boxy bob. One can embrace this bob for the summer look, accentuating the short length with more volume. The hair length lies up to the chin for this hairdo, complemented with a square shape cut to underscore the box-shaped face.

To bring volume to the haircut, one can cut curtain bangs at the front, underscoring the soft look. While micro bangs can look trendy too.

3) The A-line bob

In the list of bobs for the summer season, the A-line bob haircut can look pretty good. The sleek edges provide a slender look while the volume at the back perfectly blends the hairdo.

People with thick hair can go for this haircut as it can strike poise in the volume of the hair. To bring variations, one can add the layers at the front.

4) The French Bob

Women, contemplating chopping down a huge volume of hair, must try this appealing haircut. The French bob features the mini bob cut, hanging around check bone, complemented with full fringes at the front.

Inspired by the classic French hairdo, this haircut boasts a one-length overall while having blunt edges. Due to its simple structure, it can be styled differently, offering a coveted bob for the summer season.

5) The Wavy Bob

The wavy bob is another simple yet standout iteration of the bob for the summer. People with wavy locks are quite in luck as they can incorporate the look just by chopping their mane. However, the straight-hair owners need to style them with heating machines.

However, this wavy bob can be styled differently. One can simply curl the whole hair except the front bangs, creating a spiraled look. Also, messy waves can create a distinctive look.

6) Butterfly bob

The butterfly bob boasts less structure than the classic bob. With so many short layers, this bob mirrors the butterfly wings, creating the face shape properly. Jenna Ortega and Zendaya nailed the bob cut in their several public appearances.

The butterfly bob is a chic choice for the summer season, offering a trendy yet manageable look with its short length.

7) The Undone bob

Another bob for the summer season can be the undone bob, a classic bob with modern tweaks. This haircut boasts the classic bob hairstyle with more texture. This particular haircut is skin to the French bob with more short fringes.

The undone version is crafted with random chops, creating a casual look in summer. The haircut is done without any pointy or sharp edges.

The bob hairdo appears quite chic and modish looking haircut, which can be adopted in summer. Through the bob haircut, one can beat the heat and humidity of summer without compromising the stylistic flairs.