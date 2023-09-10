What is the Butterfly Bob hairstyle? Everything about the trend and how to achieve it

The Butterfly Bob hairstyle, a new variation to the bob cut, is already winning the hearts of netizens. With its fresh, redefined look, this hairstyle is the perfect look for those who love to wear their hair short. The Butterfly hairstyle, a new, fresh take on the old classic bob look, is all about texture in the layers. Celebrities like Zendaya and Jenna Ortega have sported this trendy look, pushing it to new heights of popularity among fans.

This Butterfly Bob hairstyle lends a fun look, but what exactly is this hairstyle all about? This cut is a less structured version of the regular bob, and it offers a playful and romantic style featuring heavy layers with shorter pieces that frame the face. The name "Butterfly Bob" comes from the shorter layers at the front of the hair, resembling butterfly wings. This hairstyle provides a unique, minimalistic, well-defined look.

This year, Zendaya donned this trendy look, and she was spotted flaunting this hairstyle at the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards. The best part of this bob hairstyle is that it is super easy and convenient, and you can ask your hairdresser to give you this look, which is simple to style.

The Butterfly Bob hairstyle can be a fresh new hairstyle for this fall season. It could be the perfect way to sport a hairstyle that suits all face shapes.

The Butterfly Bob is a new fun hairstyle that has an enduring effect on celebrities

The evolution of this bob hairstyle took place a long time back, as it was first introduced in the 1920s. After that, again, it became famous in the 1960s. The Butterfly cut is often confused with the original bob because they are short and sleek.

On February 28, 2023, Zendaya was seen sporting the hairstyle for the Saga Awards, styled by Tai Simon, and rocking a dress by Valentino. In an interview with Glamour, Simon said,

"The Butterfly bob hairstyle is romantic but playful, an ultimate bombshell blowout."

The best thing about the hairstyle is that it suits all face types. The Butterfly cut's unique ability is that it can be adaptable to any face shape, even if the hairdresser adjusts the face-framing pieces. Jenna Ortega, who wore the hairstyle on January 12, 2023, for the Golden Globe Awards as well, was effortlessly styled by David Stanwell. She wore a light-flowing brown nude gown by Gucci for the complete look.

When styling, it's always important to prevent any potential harm to the hair locks. Minimizing heat use is crucial as it could further damage the hair. This particular hairstyle requires frequent maintenance to style the numerous layers. Opting for a good leave-in conditioner and heat protector can give a glamourous blowout version that is slightly wavy and tousled.

This hairstyle that has made a remarkable comeback this year has drawn inspiration from the classic bob cuts from the past. Celebrities like Zendaya and Jenna Ortega have embraced this playful and romantic style, breathing new life into it.

The hairstyle is adaptable and suits various face shapes with its minimalistic charm and flirty, cheeky look. It's an effortless maintenance makeover hair look that is a must-try for this fall season.