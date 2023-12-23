What is the 90’s supermodel bob haircut trend? How to achieve it

90’s supermodel bob haircut made its comeback like it never left the scene. It is not a new hairstyle in any way but it has its charm. The carefree layers add grace while making the mane appear voluminous. The 90’s supermodel bob also complements the collarbone and neck. This haircut has been in and out of trend for its versatility to breathe life to wavy, curly or straight hair.

All the major trends of the 90s are coming back in style, from crop tops to bell-bottom jeans. Another fashion statement, the 90’s supermodel bob started garnering traction this year. Anyone looking to add volume and texture to their mane should go for this 90s supermodel bob haircut. It offers a chic framing to one's face. This haircut offers you the option to go with or without bangs, or whether you will go with curtain or blunt bangs.

This hairstyle is versatile and flexible for personalization. Leave your hair open or put up a chic hair-do, the 90’s bob is super low maintenance.

How to achieve the 90’s supermodel bob haircut?

As mentioned before it is customizable and it's important to understand which 90’s supermodel bob will suit one’s face. This will completely depend on the face shape, hair type, and hair texture. Ensure that the stylist considers everything before running the scissors through the hair.

The best way to convey preferences for the haircut is to describe it through pictures and videos. It is even a better idea to save references of what one wants to avoid. This process helps the hair stylist understand the 90’s supermodel bob. Moreover, it allows them to improvise according to one's face shape and hair texture.

Making sure to describe the length one’s leaning to is crucial, this will bar any mishaps. Also, mention to the stylist whether the bangs are on the cards or not. With the perfect blend of collaboration with the hairstylist based on face features, hair texture, hair styling and care routine one can achieve the perfect 90’s supermodel bob haircut.

How to style a 90's supermodel bob?

The best part of a 90’s bob is that it is effortless to style. The simplicity and minimal styling requirement have made the 90’s supermodel bob cut popular again. Get the wake-up-like this looks every day you get up. This bob is more of a ready-to-wear cut, brush it or run the fingers through the hair, it’s always chic.

However, one may want to style it to add glam to the look, this will require a hair serum, a hairdryer, and a round brush. Start by applying volumizing serum or mousse, blow dry using a round brush, and for some movement curl the ends. While blowing out the blow-dryer needs to be in all directions to add a playful bounce, being messy will do the job.

Focus on the roots while styling as this is where the volume will be. Blowing out the roots while brushing through the tresses will lift them giving bounce to the classic ‘90s bob.

Fine or thick hair, this cut works on everyone. The best part is it gives a posh and chic look, with the right styling tricks one can achieve the back-to-school cool girl look effortlessly.