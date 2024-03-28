Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand is all set to launch

American Riviera Orchard marks a significant venture for Meghan Markle. With the launch of her lifestyle brand, the Duchess of Sussex ventures into a realm combining elegance with practicality.

The Duchess of Sussex quietly launched an Instagram account for her American Riviera Orchard, a new lifestyle brand based in Montecito, California, on March 14. Furthermore, more information is provided by the trademark applications even though she hasn't revealed very much about the project.

The Trademark application, submitted on March 9, states that American Riviera Orchard will market kitchen and home décor products such as napkin rings, decanters, table linens, placemats, napkins, and cookbooks.

This introduction encapsulates the essence of American Riviera — a lifestyle brand that transcends mere products to offer an experience rooted in authenticity and quality.

Meghan Markle will be extending her influence through her new brand, which will promise a range of items from vegan delicacies to essential beauty products.

Meghan Markle's venture into lifestyle branding with American Riviera Orchard

Expand Tweet

The Duchess stepping into lifestyle branding with American Riviera Orchard signals a fresh chapter in her diverse career. The brand, anchored in the opulence and serene beauty of the American Riviera, is poised to offer an array of products. From home decor that captures the tranquil essence of Montecito, California, to skincare that promises both luxury and ethical sourcing, representing Meghan's multifaceted interests and passions.

As per the Trademark applications, the list of the products include,

Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations; Bath soap; Bar soap; Non-medicated hand soaps: Body creams: Bath oil: Body lotions; Cosmetics; Body oil; Scented oils; Air fragrance reed diffusers; Fragrances; Room fragrances; Incense.

Trademark filings reveal an ambitious scope for Megan Markle's new venture. Beyond the expected gourmet jellies and jams, the brand aspires to grace kitchens with stylish tableware and inspire beauty routines with organic serums.

Furthermore, the brand doesn't stop at human indulgence. Pet care items suggest a holistic approach, ensuring even four-legged family members experience the brand's luxury.

What more included in the collection of the brand are,

Household linen; Bed spreads; Bed blankets; Pillow cases; Bed sheets; Bed skirts; Throws; Bath linen; Interior decoration fabrics; Picnic blankets; Table linen of fabric or textile; Coasters of textile; Textile placemats; Napkins of textile; Textile tablecloths; Curtains; Kitchen towels; Kitchen linens; Woven fabrics; Gift wrap of textile or fabric; Knitted fabrics; Textile wall hangings; Felt and non-woven textile fabrics, beach gear also gets a mention with towels and blankets.

The brand's diversity, from yoga mats to gardening gear, echoes her lifestyle. It is expected to be a brand that speaks to those who cherish quality, sustainability, and a touch of royal flair.

American Riviera Orchard: The Essence of Thoughtful Living

Described by a friend of hers as a project "rooted in love of details," the brand is a testament to Meghan Markle's meticulous planning and vision. Unlike other celebrity-driven ventures, American Riviera seeks to carve its niche through accessibility and timeless appeal.

The inaugural Instagram story, featuring Meghan Markle in her Montecito home, encapsulated the American Riviera Orchard's ethos—simple pleasures, family, and a connection to nature.

Expand Tweet

This brand is expected to reflect Meghan Markle's philosophy, a brand built on the principles of quality, authenticity, and sustainability. With American Riviera Orchard, Meghan offers a glimpse into her world, inviting consumers to partake in a lifestyle that values the beauty of everyday moments.