Milk Makeup launches Cloud Glow Priming Foam: Everything we know so far 

Milk Makeup has recently launched the Cloud Glow Priming Foam which is a foam-textured brightening primer that offers a sensorial, finish-based formula intended to keep the makeup in place all day long. The beauty brand had gained a lot of positive traction due to its viral Cooling Water Jelly Tint, and the launch of the priming foam has excited beauty enthusiasts.

Milk Makeup’s primer range comprises best-sellers like the Pore Eclipse Mattifying Primer and the Hydro Grip Primer, offering a matte and dewy base respectively. The new Cloud Glow Priming Foam promises to deliver a smooth base that holds makeup in place for up to 12 hours.

The Cloud Glow Priming Foam retails for $28 and is available on the beauty brand's official website, as well as on retail platforms like Cult Beauty and Sephora.

Milk Makeup's Cloud Glow Priming Foam contains turmeric and saffron extracts

Milk Makeup claims that the new Cloud Glow Priming Foam is the ultimate solution to rejuvenate dull skin and give it a fresh radiance. The priming foam comprises an airy texture that took the beauty brand over a year and 12 revisions to achieve.

The Cloud Glow Priming Foam is 98% natural, vegan, clean, and free of silicone, oil, and paraben. The formulation is also non-comedogenic and cruelty-free. Additionally, clinical results mentioned on the beauty brand’s website state that 100% of the participants in the clinical trials agreed that the primer creates a smooth base for makeup application, while 90% stated that the primer doesn’t entail makeup transfer or settling of the makeup products into wrinkles and fine lines for up to 12 hours.

Sara Wren, Director of Artistry for Milk Makeup commented on the newly launched priming foam, stating:

“Cloud Glow is amazing for the minimalist. It does the most, so you can do the least. It helps prep skin, hydrate, and boost radiance.”

The newly launched Cloud Glow Priming Foam is infused with ingredients like:

Turmeric and saffron extracts: These ingredients work on redness and inflammation, which could help with brightening the skin.

These ingredients work on redness and inflammation, which could help with brightening the skin. Apricot: Apricot extract provides nourishment and seals in hydration.

Apricot extract provides nourishment and seals in hydration. Wu-zhu-yu extract and Hydra Booster: These ingredients help even out skin tone and boost radiance.

The Cloud Glow Priming Foam acts as a lightweight last step of the skincare routine, and the first step of curating a makeup look, being supposed to balance smooth complexion with long-lasting makeup. This foaming primer should feel breathable on the skin due to its expected cloud-like texture.

Milk Makeup’s website states that the inspiration behind this foaming primer comes from the technology used in a foaming hand soap. The primer features a formula that floats over the skin to amplify the skin’s natural glow and prep it for smooth makeup application.

