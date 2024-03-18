What is a European manicure? Benefits and drawbacks

TikTok is buzzing with videos of beauty enthusiasts flaunting and reviewing a European manicure. For those unaware, a European manicure entails highlighting the natural look of the nails by letting the cuticles remain intact and the use of nail softening products along with subtle nail colours.

While manicure enthusiasts often confuse a European manicure with a French one owing to the similar feature of enhancing the beauty of one’s nails with a natural look, European nails enhance nail health and the beauty of the nails and cuticles without using metal cutters.

Most salons offer dry and wet European manicures, wherein the dry manicure involves the use of an electric nail file to exfoliate and buff the nails and a wet manicure involves the use of a water soak to soften the cuticles and nails,

What are the benefits and drawbacks of a European manicure?

It is advised that one cuts and files the nails before going to a European manicure appointment as this allows the manicurist to get an idea of the nail shape, making the manicure process quick.

European-style manicures are gentle and offer a stylish yet less damaging manicure option for those who wish to restore their nail health. Additionally, this manicure comprises the use of subtle and soft nail polish shades, offering a balance between chic and restorative.

When opting for a European-style manicure one gets the advantage of a slowdown in the growth of cuticles and healthy, softer nails over time.

The gentle manicure entails the use of a hard gel that is applied on the nail bed in thin layers. Moreover, it is durable and lasts between three to four weeks when maintained properly. The European-style manicure is curated using subtle shades, which makes it ideal for professional settings as well as for pairing with an array of outfits.

While European manicures deliver the benefit of natural-looking nails, they also have drawbacks, especially for those with thick cuticles. Since the manicure involves shifting the cuticles using a stick-like tool, the process might take time in the case of those with dense cuticles. This manicure also involves more maintenance as compared to other manicures.

What is the difference between a French manicure and a European manicure?

Since the two manicures are often confused, it is important to know the difference between a European and a French manicure.

A French manicure is characterized by a thin strip on top of the nail, which is absent in a European-style manicure. Additionally, a French manicure involves precisely trimming the cuticles, while a European-style manicure involves shifting the cuticle without cutting it.

A European-style manicure doesn't offer the shade and nail art variety that is present in a French manicure. Moreover, a European-style manicure is quicker as compared to a French manicure and is a healthier option for the nails as well.

Read More: What is the lip gloss nails trend? How to get the minimalist manicure for 2024

One of the reasons that European-style manicures have blown up over social media and become a popular choice amongst manicure enthusiasts is that they don't involve cutting or trimming the cuticles. The cuticles are a protective part of the nail bed and removal of the same often results in infection and accumulation of dirt and germs on the nail bed.