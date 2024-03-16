Shellac manicure vs. gel nails: Benefits and drawbacks

Videos of nails and manicures have grossed over 100 million views on TikTok, sparking a debate about shellac manicures vs. gel nails among manicure enthusiasts. While a shellac manicure is synonymous with popular nail brand CND's patented nail polish range, gel manicures promise a chip-free manicure for up to two weeks.

With multiple DIY manicure tools and techniques available, the only hassle manicure enthusiasts have to undergo is choosing what kind of nails they want. Hence, it is important to compare the cost, benefits, and drawbacks when deciding between shellac manicures and gel nails.

Additionally, one must know that between shellac manicures and gel nails, the former are salon-exclusive manicures, which makes them a fancier option, and gel nails can be achieved at home with a simple step-by-step technique and product range.

What is a shellac manicure?

Shellac is the patented brand name of a gel-based nail polish by CND since 2010 and has multiple shades in its range.

The shellac nail polish used for the manicure comprises a mix of two types of nail coating: traditional nail polish for color and shine and gel polish for nail protection and longevity. A shellac manicure costs between $24 and $45, depending on the salon one visits.

Pros and Cons of a shellac manicure

Some of the benefits of a shellac manicure include:

The shellac manicure has a thinner and softer texture.

This manicure offers more than 14 days of glossy wear and has a minimal drying time.

A shellac manicure doesn’t take long to remove and is healthier for the nails.

While shellac offers longevity and the benefits of two nail formulations, it has drawbacks:

Shellac manicures, especially those by CND, are salon-exclusive, which makes them difficult to achieve at home.

The removal process of shellac nails involves visiting a salon, as the process requires precision and can result in weak, damaged nails if done without precautions.

Shellac nails are prone to chipping owing to the presence of traditional nail polish in the formulation.

What are gel nails?

Gel nails are the result of using a soft gel polish to create the manicure, which is dried using UV light. A gel manicure lasts up to two weeks, and four in cases where the nails are maintained with care. Using a gel-based formula paired with UV light hardens the nail bed, resulting in a crack-, peel-, and chip-free manicure.

Pros and Cons of gel nails

Apart from a glossy, high-shine manicure, gel nails offer the following benefits:

Gel nails harden and dry quickly when exposed to UV light, saving the hassle of a smudged manicure.

There is a wide range of gel nail polishes from multiple brands, which offers variety to manicure enthusiasts.

Gel nails are less prone to chipping off or peeling and are durable.

Some of the cons of gel nails include:

The removal of gel nails is not as easy at home, hence, it is advised that a nail technician undertake the same.

Gel nails can cause the nails to weaken as the removal process of this manicure involves buffering.

Gel manicures are a costly affair, and the starting price of these manicures is $35, which goes up to $100 if one goes to a high-end nail salon.

Shellac manicure vs. gel nails: Points of difference

While both shellac and gel manicures offer durability and longevity, it is important to know the main points of difference when deciding between shellac manicures and gel nails.

Shellac manicures are prone to chipping as compared to gel nails and are usually salon-exclusive. Gel nails are long-lasting and chip-resistant, additionally offering a wide shade range as compared to shellac nails. Additionally, gel manicure products are available in at-home manicure kits.

Read More: Peptides vs retinol for skin: Benefits and drawbacks

Key takeaways

In the debate of shellac manicures vs. gel nails, shellac manicures are ideal for individuals who want the advantage of a traditional gel formula combined with a less damaging manicure.

When choosing between shellac manicures and gel nails, a gel manicure is perfect for those seeking variation and DIY manicures.