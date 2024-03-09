Gel polish vs dip powder: Difference, benefits, and drawbacks

The world of manicures spans far and wide, with products like gel polish, dip powder, press-ons, and much more. Gel polish and dip powder remain two of the most popular product categories in the manicure arena, owing to the longevity and convenience they offer.

While gel-based nail polishes are ideal for creating smudge-free, quick-drying manicures, powder-based formulas are ideal for those who seek low-effort manicures fast. Hence, there is a constant discussion about which formulation works better for manicure enthusiasts.

When it comes to social media preferences, videos featuring gel nail polishes have over 100 million views on TikTok and videos of swatching dip powders have over 600 million views. Both formulations offer ease of application, quick drying, and offer the convenience of curating a salon-like manicure at home.

What is gel polish formulation for nails?

Similar looking to simple nail polish, gel polish comes with an applicator brush in lacquer packaging. Gel nail polishes have a resin-like formulation and consist of acrylic monomers and oligomers that offer the quick-drying feature these nail polishes are famous for.

Since the formula reacts quickly to UV and LED light, this manicure dries up and seals instantly.

Pros and cons of gel polish for nails:

Known for its quick-drying property, gel nail polish offers the following benefits:

Primarily gel nail polish offers resistance from external factors and mechanical damage resulting in a long-lasting manicure.

Gel nail polish manicures last between two to four weeks.

There is a wide shade range of gel-based manicures available in the market.

Gel nail polish doesn't entail a chipped and cracked look to the manicure, and instead offers a natural-looking effect.

Some of the drawbacks of gel nail polish include:

Repeated use of gel-based nail polish can result in brittle nails.

The removal process of a gel manicure is time-consuming as it entails soaking the nails in water and then undertaking a separate process for polish removal.

The drying process of gel nail polishes requires exposure to UV or LED light, which is not preferred by many beauty enthusiasts.

What is dip powder for nails?

Dip powders are synonymous with acrylic powders. They have a powder-based formula. Since the powder consists of polymers, the manicure created using a powder-based formulation offers longevity and is as effortless to create as dipping the nails in the powder.

Pros and Cons of dip powder for manicure:

Apart from being a unique formulation for manicures, some of the benefits that dip powders offer are as follows:

Longevity is the main feature of powder-based manicures and these manicures last up to five weeks with proper maintenance.

It is the ideal manicure product for those with weak nails.

Powder-based formulations don't entail the hassle of drying the manicure under UV or LED light.

Some of the drawbacks of a dip powder for nails:

The primary concern surrounding a powder-based manicure product is sanitation, as nails are dipped into the same packaging repeatedly causing a risk of bacterial infection.

The removal process of powder-based manicure formulation is lengthy as it takes longer to dissolve and come off the nails.

The process of creating a manicure using powder-based formulas is tedious as it requires using a primer coat, dipping the nails in powder, and sealing the manicure with an activator top coat.

Difference between gel nail polish and dip powder:

While pointers like damage to the nails remain the same in both manicure products, the primary difference between gel nail polish and powder-based manicure formulations is the longevity, sanitation, and shade options.

A gel-based formula lasts around two to three weeks, while a powder-based manicure lasts up to five weeks. Gel nail polishes have a plethora of shade options available while the shade range of powder-based formulations is limited.

Additionally, gel manicures offer better sanitation features as compared to dip powders, given that powder-based formulas entail dipping the nails in a single product repeatedly and in case of cuts or infection on the hands, this can enhance the risk of bacterial infection.

Key takeaways:

Beauty enthusiasts can create multiple manicures using gel and powder-based formulas. Those seeking a wider shade range and a natural-looking finish can opt for gel polish and those seeking a long-lasting manicure, ideally for weak nails, can choose dip powders.