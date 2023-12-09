7 benefits of hyaluronic acid for hair

Hyaluronic acid is popular as a skincare ingredient. Known for its plumping and hydrating properties, it reduces fine lines and is already considered a holy grail to include in one’s skincare regime. Its benefits are not just limited to the skin - using hyaluronic acid for hair can make it look lustrous and lively.

Absorbing its weight in water, it adds moisture to hair follicles, reducing frizzy hair and giving it a smooth appearance. HA can also help in revitalizing hair, enhance the capability of retaining moisture in the hair, add volume, and improve overall texture as well as appearance. Many hair care products contain hyaluronic acid or HA in varied amounts. This ingredient can be used for every type of hair.

7 incredible benefits of hyaluronic acid for hair

The main function of hyaluronic acid is to provide and retain moisture. When used on hair, it can keep the scalp and strands moisturized and nourished. Including this ingredient in the hair care routine results in great benefits and visible effects.

1) Hydrates scalp

HA locks in moisture in the hair fibers and provides hydration to the scalp, reducing flaking or the appearance of dandruff. This helps in improving collagen production in the scalp, preventing dryness. It in turn enhances hair growth.

2) Hydrates hair

Hyaluronate has amazing humectant-binding properties. It has the same effect on hair as on the skin. It elevates the moisture-sealing capabilities from hair care products and improves moisture retention.

3) Reduces frizziness

Hair cuticles have a lot to do with the frizziness of the hair. HA for hair helps in sealing the cuticle, preventing any moisture from entering it. This keeps it from getting frizzy and stops curl shrinkage.

4) Revitalizes hair

Another amazing effect of HA is its revitalizing properties for hair. Anyone who has dry and damaged hair can trust a hyaluronic acid-based product. It will retain moisture for high porosity hair by filling the porous hair and reducing moisture loss.

5) Strengthens hair

This ingredient works like magic on the scalp and strands, nourishing it. Regular use of HA for hair can strengthen hair and make it less keen to breakage or any damage. It also makes hair appear softer and smoother.

6) Plumps hair

Within the first to few applications of hyaluronic acid, one can notice more luscious hair. It adds volume to roots and adds life to dry and damaged hair.

7) Enhances hair texture

Hyaluronic acid acts as a great conditioner after a hair wash, making it look more smooth, lustrous, and gives it a soft feel. It not only increases hair elasticity, but also adds gloss and shine to the mane.

It is best to use HA for hair in the form of a serum, hair mask, or conditioner after the shampoo. It is a holy grail for dry and frizzy hair.

FAQs

1) Why is hyaluronic acid good for hair?

The humectant property of this ingredient nourishes hair.

2) Can hyaluronic acid straighten hair?

It changes the molecular structures of curls, thus straightening it.

3) Does hyaluronic acid thicken hair?

It adds plumpness and volume to the mane.