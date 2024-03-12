Aespa Karina’s look for the latest YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick campaign stuns fans: “SLAYING ALWAYS!” 

On March 5, 2024, Dazed Korea shared the pictorials of Aespa Karina for their March digital issue, where she was posing with a new upcoming product from Yves Saint Laurent. Now, on March 12, 2024, the magazine shared the official look of Karina posing with the newly launched YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick. Dazed Korea captioned:

"Loveshine Watershine Lipstick that makes Karina more shining every moment. Completed with a neat texture and it glows like a bit of water. Check out the new chapter of Shine Lipstick with YSL Loveshine and Karina's shining moments right now."

Dazed Korea shared eight photos of Aespa Karina with the new YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick via its official Instagram handle. Fans are thrilled with the new photos and impressed by the K-pop star's new visuals.

People are impressed by Aespa Karina’s look for the latest YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick campaign (Image via @dazedkorea/Instagram)

Fans are loving the new photos of Aespa Karina for the YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick

Aespa is currently one of the top girl K-pop groups in Korea, and as its leader, Karina has gained wide popularity in the international market. Karina is a rapper, singer, and dancer. According to her fans, she is the most popular fourth-generation idol. She has also gained immense fame for her visuals and appearances for high-end brands like Yves Saint Laurent.

Aespa Karina has been associated with the brand since December 2023 as its brand ambassador. Recently, Saint Laurent featured the singer as the face of its newly launched product, Loveshine Watershine lipstick. The Korean magazine brand shared the official pictorial.

People are applauding Karina's new visuals for YSL. In the photos, the K-pop idol is wearing black outfits like a dress, a see-through shirt, and a T-shirt. Her hair has been done in ponytails for some; for others, it's simply loose with wavy lengths.

Here are some of the Instagram comments from the Dazed Korea post and some X posts where people are complimenting Karina's visuals:

Netizens are praising the new look of Karina for the latest YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the new photos, Aespa Karina is wearing four different shades of the new YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick, including:

12 Electric Love

209 Pink Desire

210 fashion red

202 Peach Glow

There are more shades available; in total, 12 shades have been launched. The product has been launched in both the Korean market. In Korea, the lipstick retails for ₩ $55,000, and in the US, it would cost about $42. YSL Loveshine Watershine lipstick is available on the official website.