Aespa's Karina's look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns fans: "BEAUTY PRINCESS"

Dazed Korea has featured Aespa's Karina for its March digital issue and the new visuals have amazed the K-pop fans. On March 5, 2024, Dazed shared three new Instagram reels where Karina can be seen posing with the new upcoming Yves Saint Laurent Love Shine Water Shine Lipstick. Featuring the new YSL product, the magazine brand captioned,

"The reason why Karina who can love and sparkle every day."

Dazed shared the clips via its official Instagram and X handles which quickly went viral on these platforms. Fans are loving the new visuals of the member of Aespa and complementing her new look. One of the X posts says that Aespa's Karina is the YSL beauty princess.

Fans are obsessed with the new look of Aespa's Karina for Dazed Korea and YSL

The leader of the K-pop group Aespa, Karina is a skilled singer, rapper, and dancer. Within 3 years, Karina and her team members have gained immense popularity through their hard work and talent and also earned a wide base of global fans.

Aespa's Karina is popular among her fans because of her contribution to popularizing hyperpop music and the metaverse concept in K-pop. Her fans always love to see her new visuals on the social media platforms. Karina has worked with top Korean brands such as CLIO and Mediheal.

She has worked with international brands including Converse and Eider. The singer is also the official brand ambassador of YSL and the global audience reacted quite positively to the news and loved her looks for the brand. In December 2023, the leader of the 4th gen K-pop girl group Aespa was announced as the new face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty's "Rouge Pur Couture" lipstick line. And it seems like she will also be the face of the new YSL Love Shine Water Shine Lipstick.

The new videos shared by Dazed Korea have also received a huge positive reaction from global fans. They are thrilled to see Aespa's Karina again for YSL Beauty as well as for the cover of the magazine brand's digital issue for March. Here are some of the admiring comments from Instagram and X posts:

In the new videos, Aespa's Karina is wearing outfits from Yves Saint Laurent. She is also using the new Love Shine Water Shine Lipstick which will see an official release via the YSL Korea website after 4 days, on March 3, 2024.