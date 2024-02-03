Bissell Recalls vacuum cleaners: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

Over 142,000 'Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners' are being recalled by Bissell Homecare Inc. over fire hazard concerns. If the affected vacuum cleaners catch fire during usage, they may not just pose a risk of property damage but may even end up hurting the user.

Issued in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Bissell Homecare Inc., and the Government of Canada, the voluntary recall affects at least 12 vacuum cleaner models, including - 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V.

As per the establishment, the battery pack of the affected vacuum cleaner models has an issue that may cause it to overheat. As the battery pack overheats, it may smoke and emit a burning odor. According to some reported cases, the battery pack may even catch flames.

The battery pack on the recalled vacuum cleaner models may overheat and pose risks of fire (Image via CPSC)

The establishment has already received over 17 reports of the vacuum cleaners emitting smoke and burning odor. According to the reports, at least six battery packs burst into flames, leading to two minor burns and three cases of minor property damage. It is to be noted that only a single incident of minor burn injury from sparkling in the battery pack has been reported from Canada.

All you need to know about Bissell's vacuum cleaner recall

Expand Tweet

According to Bissell Homecare Inc.'s recall notice published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, at least 142,000 units of vacuum cleaners are part of a nationwide recall issued over fire hazard concerns. Neary 14,600 units of the recalled 'Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners' were also sold in Canada.

The vacuum cleaners affected by the recall were available in over 12 different models, including - 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V. Priced between $110 and $270, the affected vacuum cleaners were sold in a wide range of bold color combinations.

Customers across the United States and Canada may have been able to purchase them from major retailers like - Lowe’s, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, among others. In active distribution between August 2016 and December 2022, the recalled vacuum cleaners were also available for purchase online at Amazon, HSN, and the brand's website.

The recalled Bissell vacuum cleaner models were sold through major retailers across the United States and Canada (Image via CPSC)

Consumers who may have purchased either of the recalled vacuum cleaner models are strictly advised not to use them. It would be best if you then got in touch with Bissell for a free replacement and to be guided through the process that will allow you to deplete the charge in battery packs of recalled vacuum cleaners.

People are also urged not to throw away the discharged lithium-ion batteries with the regular trash. All lithium-ion batteries should only be disposed of per state laws or handed over to recycling facilities approved for handling the batteries.

Customers can get answers to their recall-related queries and the details about the replacement procedure by contacting the establishment at 855-417-7001 between 09:00 am and 09:00 pm from Monday to Friday.