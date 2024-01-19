BrightFarms recalls Spinach and Salad Kits: Reason, affected products, and more

BrightFarms has issued a nationwide recall for its spinach and salad kits over potential concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. If consumed, the Listeria-contaminated products may pose risks of severe to life-threatening adverse effects and sicknesses.

The voluntary recall initiated on January 17 exclusively affects five products, including - Baby Spinach, Mediterranean Crunch Kit, Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, and Southwest Chipotle.

The recall was followed by the reports of a spinach recall from the establishment's supplier - Element Farms.

During a routine sampling test, Element Farms found that the spinach grown in the Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm, was positive for contamination with Listeria.

As such, Element Farms informed BrightFarms, and an immediate recall of the spinach and salad kits was announced due to risks of cross-contamination during packaging.

The recalled spinach and salad kits may be affected by Listeria monocytogenes (Image via FDA)

Readers must note that the consumption of food contaminated with Listeria may lead to a Listeriosis infection. While these infections may not severely affect healthy individuals, they can be quite dangerous for those with low immunity.

Symptoms of Listeriosis often include - stiffness in the body, severe headaches, vomiting, abdominal pain, and nausea.

Pregnant and expecting women suffering from the infection may also be at risk of experiencing cases of miscarriage or stillbirths. As such, individuals experiencing any such symptoms should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Spinach and Salad Kit recall by BrightFarms: All affected items to be discarded with immediate effect

At least five different spinach and salad kits are part of a nationwide voluntary recall issued by BrightFarms. Feared to be potentially affected by a Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the recalled items are not known to have caused any infections in people to date.

Packed in labeled plastic containers of various sizes, the affected products were available with the BrightFarms branding, in over five varieties, including - Baby Spinach, Mediterranean Crunch Kit, Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, and Southwest Chipotle.

Featuring 'best by dates' between January 11, 2024 (1/11/2024) and January 20, 2024 (1/20/2024), the recalled items were sold through major retailers.

Consumers may have been able to purchase them from stores in over seven states, including - Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The products affected by the recall were available in over seven states (Image via FDA)

The products affected by this recall can be recognized by checking the containers for the following details:

Product Ounce UPCCodes FacilityCode Best-By Date BrightFarms Baby Spinach 3.5oz 8-57062-00492-3 PEN8 1/11/2024,1/13/2024,1/18/2024,1/20/2024 BrightFarms MediterraneanCrunch Kit 6.35oz 8-50051-82501-1 PEN4 1/15/2024,1/20/2024 BrightFarms Chickpea CaesarCrunch Kit 6.50oz 8-57062-00415-2 PEN4 1/15/2024,1/20/2024 BrightFarms Bacon RanchCrunch Kit 6.70oz 8-57062-00416-9 PEN4 1/15/2024 BrightFarms SouthwestChipotle 5.85oz 8-50051-82500-4 PEN4 1/15/2024

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned spinach or salad kits are strictly advised not to consume them either cooked or raw. All affected items should be discarded with immediate effect.

A refund on the purchase can be claimed by either presenting a picture of the product or the receipt at the retailer. Individuals with questions are advised to reach out to BrightFarms at 1-866-857-8745.