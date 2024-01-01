Reckitt/Mead Johnson recalls its Nutramigen baby formula: Reason, affected batches, and more

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) has issued a nationwide recall for its Nutramigen Powder baby formula over potential contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. If fed to infants or babies, the affected formula may pose risks of severe to life-threatening infections.

The voluntary recall issued on December 30, 2023, exclusively applies to the 12.6 oz and 19.8 oz containers of the formula sold in and around the United States between July and August of 2023. As per the establishment, the recall comes forward as a precautionary measure after select samples tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii outside of the United States.

The recalled Nutramigen Powder may be potentially contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii (Image via FDA)

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) has stressed that all lots of the product sold in the United States were tested for contamination, and none of them was found to be positive for Cronobacter contamination. It is to be noted that no other baby or infant formulas are affected by this recall in or outside the United States.

No reports of adverse effects have been reported to the establishment to date. Readers must note that Cronobacter bacteria may lead to sepsis or meningitis infections, which can be severe and life-threatening, respectively.

These infections can be diagnosed with symptoms like - temperature changes, abnormal movements, irritability, and poor feeding. Some infections may also cause bowel damage and affect several other body parts.

All you need to know about Reckitt/Mead Johnson's Nutramigen Infant Formula Recall

Expand Tweet

At least six batches of Nutramigen Powder infant formula are being recalled from across the United States over potential contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. Recalled by Reckitt/Mead Johnson of Parsippanny, N.J., the affected products may cause severe to life-threatening infections in infants and babies.

Packed in labeled containers of 12.6 oz and 19.8 oz, the affected infant formulas were available under the names - "Enfamil Nutramigen with Enflora LGG®" and "Enfamil Nutramigen with probiotic LGG®." Produced in June 2023, the recalled products came with the UPC Codes 300871239418 and/or 300871239456.

The recalled infant formula by Reckitt/Mead Johnson was available in 12.6 oz and 19.8 oz containers (Image via FDA)

The recalled infant formula was available under the following batch codes and sizes:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans); ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans); ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans); ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans); ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans) ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

Distributed to major retailers across the United States, the affected products came with a use by date of 1 Jan 2025 and were available for purchase between June 2023 and August 2023. Considering the limited stock availability of the specialty infant formula, the establishment believes that most of the purchased products may have already been consumed.

As such, consumers or parents who may have purchased the containers affected by this recall should stop feeding them to their infants or babies. The affected Enfamil Nutramigen containers should be disposed of safely. Consumers seeking a refund on the purchase can also contact Reckitt/Mead Johnson at 866-534-9986.