BlendJet portable blender recall: Number of affected products, reason, and more

Over 4.8 million units of BlendJet blenders are being recalled from across the United States due to fire hazards and laceration concerns. At least 117,000 of these blenders were also sold in Canada.

The voluntary recall issued on December 28, 2023, is in conjunction with the Benicia, California-based establishment, Gouvernement du Canada, and the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall exclusively applies to "BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders" that may have been sold in and around the United States and Canada since October 2020.

The recalled blenders pose risks of fire and lacerations (Image via CPSC)

As per the establishment, the affected blenders are prone to overheating in certain conditions and may even catch fire. It is also feared that the blades on the blender can break off over time or in certain situations and pose risks of lacerations and injury to the users. In case of a fire, there can be risks of burn injuries and property damage.

The establishment has already received at least 329 reports of incidents where the blades broke off during usage. There have also been 17 reports of overheating and fires, with property damage claims of over $150,000. As per reports, there are at least 49 confirmed reports of burn injuries and one incident of an injury caused by laceration. It is to be noted that no injuries have occurred in Canada.

All you need to know about BlendJet portable blender recall

Due to fire and laceration concerns, BlendJet is recalling around 4.8 million portable blender machines. Additionally, more than 117,000 units of the affected products were sold in and around Canada.

Packed in labeled boxes, the affected products were available under the name -BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders. Produced in a wide range of designs and colors, the blenders weigh over 1.5 pounds and measure over 3 inches in width and 9.5 inches in height.

The words "blendjet 2" and "The Original Portable Blender" can be found printed on the bottom side of the product. The affected blenders came with unique serial numbers, which have the first four digits between 5201 and 5542.

The recalled portable blenders were available in the United States and Canada between October 2020 and November 2023 (Image via CPSC)

The "Made in China" products were sold through major retailers like Costco, Target, and Walmart. Customers may have also purchased them from the brand's website between October 2020 and November 2023 for over $50 to $70.

Product Serial Numbers Sold at Sold between BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders 5201xxxxxx to 5542xxxxxx Costco, Target, Walmart, BlendJet.com October 2020 and November 2023

Consumers who may have purchased the affected items are advised to stop using them with immediate effect. One can then request a replacement by submitting pictures of the serial number and the destroyed rubber seal on the base of the blender to www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall.

To destroy the rubber seal, customers can simply cut it into more than three pieces. The destroyed rubber seal should be disposed of safely in a trashcan after taking a picture. Individuals who may have doubts or queries regarding the replacement process can contact the establishment at (844) 334-0562.