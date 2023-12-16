Asda Baked Beans Recall: Reason, List of Stores, and More

Princes Group has issued a nationwide recall for its Baked Bean products sold at Asda and other retailers. Recalled from across the United Kingdom, the affected cans may contain extraneous material - small rubber balls - which can be severely harmful if consumed.

The voluntary recall that was initiated on December 14, only applies to select brands of canned bean products sold at major retailers including - Asda, Branston, and Tesco, among others. The establishment has not shared how the rubber balls found their way into the affected cans.

The recalled canned bean products may contain rubber balls (Image via FSA/Branston/Asda/Tesco)

It has also not been confirmed if the recalled products were related to any adverse effects or fatalities anywhere in the United Kingdom. As per reports submitted to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) by the establishment, the rubber balls that may be potentially present in some of the cans measure over 2.5cm in diameter and could be a choking hazard.

Although not much is clear about the type or usage of the concerned rubber balls in the manufacturing facility, the potential for them to be contaminated with dust and harmful pathogens cannot be denied. As such, consuming the recalled baked beans is strictly prohibited as it may pose risks of unexpected infections or illnesses.

All you need to know about Asda Baked Beans Recall

Expand Tweet

At least six different brands of Baked Bean products are being recalled from across the United Kingdom over potential contamination with rubber balls. Recalled by Princes Group, the affected products can be a choking hazard and can even lead to other adverse effects.

Packed in labeled cans of varying sizes, the affected products were available under the labels - Asda Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, Asda Mixed Bean Salad, Branston B. Beans in Tomato Sauce, Sainsbury's Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce, Tesco Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette, and Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages.

Featuring Best-before dates between 2025 and 2027, the affected products were exclusively sold through major retailers like Asda, Tesco, Branston, and Sainsbury. A popular canned food option in most houses, the ready-to-eat product was available for purchase all across the United Kingdom.

The recalled canned beans came with best-by dates between 2025 and 2027 (Image via FSA/Asda/Tesco/Sainsbury)

Customers can refer to the following table to recognize all canned bean products affected by this recall:

Brand/Store of Purchase Product Packaging/Size Code Best Before Branston Beans in Tomato Sauce 4x410G (Plastic Wrap) 3338 Dec 25 Asda Beans in Tomato Sauce 200g 3314 Nov 25 Asda Beans in Tomato Sauce 200g 3313 Nov 25 Asda Mixed Bean Salad 400g 3293 Oct 27 Asda Mixed Bean Salad 400g 3303 Oct 27 Tesco Mixed Bean Salad 400g 3299 Oct 25 Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce 395g 3312 Nov 25 Sainsbury Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce 400g 3312 Nov 25

People who may have purchased any of the aforementioned brands of canned bean products are advised against opening or consuming them. All affected cans should be returned to the respective retailers for full reimbursement or thrown away. It is to be noted that most of the retailers will be willing to accept the recalled items even without a receipt.

Individuals with refund-related issues or other questions about the recall can reach out to customer support for their respective retailers. While Asda's Customer Support can be reached at 0800-952-0101, Tesco's Customer Support should be reachable at 0800-505-555. Sainsbury's Customer Relations, on the other hand, can be found at - 0800-028-8303.