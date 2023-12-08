Garland Ventures Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Fried Rice: Reason, affected amount, and more

Over 13,800 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Chicken Fried Rice products are being recalled from across the country over concerns of potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes contaminants. Recalled by Garland Ventures of Garland, Texas, the affected products may pose risks of severe to major illnesses and infections.

Announced on December 6, the voluntary recall was initiated following the results of tests conducted under the supervision of the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The tests conducted by the federal agency found the fried rice products to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled Chicken Fried Rice may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes contaminants (Image via FSIS)

As of now, neither Garland Ventures nor the FSIS have received reports of illnesses or other infections related to the consumption of the recalled products. However, it must be noted that Listeria-contaminated food products may cause a Listeriosis infection, which can often be diagnosed by common symptoms like diarrhea, headache, fever, stiffness in muscles and neck, muscle pain, digestive issues, loss of balance, and convulsions.

A listeriosis infection may severely affect immunocompromised individuals like the elderly, small children, and those who may have received recent treatments and operations. Pregnant women affected by listeriosis can also be at risk of experiencing a stillbirth or miscarriage. As such, individuals experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms should consult a doctor and take the prescribed medications.

All you need to know about Garland Ventures Chicken Fried Rice Recall

Expand Tweet

Nearly 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat Chicken Fried Rice products are part of a nationwide recall issued by Garland Ventures of Garland, Texas. Feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected products may pose risks of severe to major illness and infection.

Packed in 12-oz trays, the affected products were available under the 'Freshness Guarantee' brand, with the label “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE.” Featuring the lot code WK10CFR, the recalled products were distributed with a 'best if used by date' of 11/10/2024.

Bearing the establishment number “EST. P-31993,” the recalled products came with production dates of November 10, 2023. As per the establishment, the affected fried rice products were distributed to all major retailers across the United States and sold to consumers over the last few weeks.

The recalled Fried Rice products were available in 12-oz trays (Image via FSIS)

Customers who may have purchased the aforementioned Chicken Fried Rice products are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected trays of the recalled products should be disposed of in a bin or returned to the retailer for a complete reimbursement. Issues related to the reimbursement or the recall can be forwarded to 'Evelyn Tsai or Phoebe Hsu, Account Managers at Garland Ventures,' at 972-485-8878.