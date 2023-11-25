Over 2,040 trays of Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies are being recalled from across the country over undeclared peanut allergen concerns. Recalled by 'Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950,' the affected desserts may lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in those with a sensitivity or peanut allergy.

Announced on November 21, the voluntary recall was issued after the company came to know through consumer complaints that brownies with peanuts were distributed in packaging that didn't declare the presence of the allergen.

Further investigations into the matter indicated that the labels of the two different brownie variants were mistakenly exchanged, thus causing the labels to not declare the presence of peanuts in the brownies.

The recalled Chocolate Decadent Brownies may contain undeclared peanuts (Image via FDA)

As of now, neither Dianne's Fine Desserts nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have received reports about any adverse effects or reactions related to the recalled products. It is to be noted that consuming allergen-contaminated products may cause those with a sensitivity or allergy to experience immediate allergic reactions.

Most of these reactions begin with simple tingling in the mouth and progress to blisters on the tongue, skin rashes, itchiness, vomiting, severe headache, diarrhoea and even other digestive issues. Individuals with severe sensitivity may also experience an Anaphylaxis reaction, which requires immediate medical aid. Though it isn't very common.

All you need to know about the Chocolate Decadent Brownie Recall

Nearly 2048 trays or 512 cases of Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies are part of a nationwide recall issued over undeclared allergen concerns. Though the recalled desserts have not caused any adverse effects, they could put people at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Packed in labeled trays (sized 16.5 x 12.5. x 2 inches), the affected brownies products were available under the labels - Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) and Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS# 226260). While the Chocolate Brownies came with lot code 23243, the Peanut Butter Brownies were available with lot code identifier 6Z3H31.

The recalled brownies Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies should not be consumed (Image via FDA)

The affected products were distributed wholesale to several food service operators and were also available in retail through the Gordon Food Service (GFS) stores in and around the United States. The recalled brownie desserts could have been purchased from stores in over 14 states, including - 'Arkansas (AR), New York (NY), Ohio (OH), Miami (MI), Wisconsin (WI), Indiana (IN), Florida (FL), Tennessee (TN), South Carolina (SC), West Virginia (WV), Illinois (IL), Pennsylvania (PA), Missouri (MO), and Kentucky (KY).'

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled Chocolate Decadent Brownie or Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies are advised not to consume them. All affected cases of the dessert should be thrown away or returned to the nearest Gordon Food Service (GFS) store for a refund.

Individuals with questions regarding the recall or those with refund-related issues can contact the establishment's customer support at 612-473-8235.