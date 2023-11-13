Trufresh Cantaloupe Recall: Reasons, List of States, and All You Need to Know

Sofia Produce, LLC, d.b.a. “Trufresh” recently issued a voluntary recall for Malichita Cantaloupe products as they could be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. Consumption of these affected fruit products could lead to major infections and illness.

The voluntary recall, announced last week, comes as a precautionary measure after the establishment learned about a similar recall initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). It is to be noted that the products previously recalled by the CFIA were also distributed under the Malichita label and had the same PLU.

The recalled Malichita Cantaloupe products could be potentially contaminated with Salmonella (Image via FDA)

Currently, there are no confirmed reports of an infection or illness that may have been caused after consuming the recalled products. However, readers must note that fruit and other food products affected by Salmonella contamination are unfit for consumption as they could cause several severe infections and illnesses.

Though some of these infections may not be as severe in healthy individuals, they may still cause them to experience symptoms like - nausea, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, muscle pains, high fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Some fatal cases of infection could also lead to concerning medical implications like arterial infections, arthritis, endocarditis, and urinary tract infections.

Trufresh recalls Cantaloupe over Salmonella concerns

The Nogales, Arizona-based establishment, Sofia Produce, LLC, recently recalled almost all sized Malichita Cantaloupes fruits sold throughout the United States and Canada. The establishment doing business as “Trufresh” believes the affected products could be linked to a recall issued in Canada over Salmonella concerns.

Packaged in cardboard containers with proper labels, the affected fruits were available under the brand "Malichita." Every individual fruit in the container also came with a PLU sticker with "Malichita" written on it in black letters, the number "4050," and the production label for - "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique."

Available in varying sizes, the affected fruits were distributed across the regions of - "Florida, Texas, Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Maryland, California, Illinois, and Canada." Consumers may have purchased the recalled products from major retail produce markets across the states as mentioned above.

The recalled Malichita labeled fruits are not fit for consumption and should be thrown away (Image via CFIA)

Trufresh is requesting all retailers to check if the Malichita Cantaloupe stocks available in their stores are affected by the recall. The establishment advises the retailers against selling the recalled fruits. All recalled stock should be disposed of or returned to the distributors for reimbursement.

Consumers, on the other hand, are also urged not to consume the fresh Cantaloupe fruits affected by this voluntary recall. All recalled fruits should be thrown away or returned to the concerned produce retailers for a refund. Both consumers and retailers can contact Trufresh for additional information about the recall at (520) 394-7370.