Victor Dog Food Recall: Reason, Affected Lots, and Everything to Know

At least three lots of Victor Dog Food are being recalled from across the country due to concerns about Salmonella contamination. Recalled by the Mount Pleasant, Texas-based establishment, Mid America Pet Food, the affected products could cause sickness and infections in both pets and humans handling them.

The voluntary recall, announced last week, was initiated following the results of random sampling tests conducted by a third party. The results of the random sampling tests indicated that at least three lots of the dog food products were positive for Salmonella contamination. The now-recalled dog food products are not known to have caused any adverse effects either on pets or their owners.

The recalled Victor Dog Food products may be contaminated with Salmonella (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that food affected with Salmonella contaminants can cause a wide range of infections and illnesses in pets that can range from abdominal pain to bloody diarrhoea, loss of appetite, high fevers, and vomiting. Some pets affected with these infections can also become lethargic, while others could become carriers of the infection, posing infection risks to other pets and humans.

Humans infected with Salmonella could develop a Salmonellosis infection, which could cause them to experience symptoms like - high fevers, abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea, and nausea. Severe conditions could also lead to severe implications, including arthritis, urinary tract infections, arterial infections, and endocarditis.

All you need to know about the Victor Dog Food Recall

Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, has recalled at least three lots of Victor Dog Food. Feared to be contaminated with Salmonella, the affected products could put both pets and their handlers at risk of experiencing severe infections. Readers must note that this recall differs from the dog food recall issued by Mid America Pet Food in September of this year.

The affected dog food products were packaged in labelled bags of various sizes and marketed under the name - 'Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.' Featuring Best-by-dates of 6/12/2024, the recalled products were available under the lots - 1000016890, 1000016891, and 1000016892.

These affected products were distributed to major retailers and made available throughout the United States in recent months. Consumers may have been able to purchase the affected dog food products in select bags of 5 pounds, 15 pounds, and 40 pounds.

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40 pound bag 6/12/2024

Pet owners who may have bought the Victor Dog Food products mentioned above are urged to refrain from serving their pets anymore. All bags of dog food affected by this recall should be destroyed to ensure they are not accessible to other pet animals, wildlife, or children.

The recalled Victor Dog Food products should be destroyed safely with immediate effect (Image via FDA)

Handlers and owners are also advised to wash their hands properly after handling pet food and pets. Owners who suspect their pets may be affected by an infection following the mistaken consumption of the recalled dog food should take them to a veterinary doctor at the earliest. All other concerns or queries related to the Victor Dog Food recall can be forwarded to the establishment at +1-888-428-7544.