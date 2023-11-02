Blue Ridge Beef Recall: Food lots and more amid Salmonella fears

Blue Ridge Beef has issued a nationwide recall for its 'Breeders Choice dog food' over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination. If consumed, the affected dog food products may cause both pets and people handling them to experience a wide range of severe infections and illnesses.

Announced on October 27, 2023, the voluntary recall came after the company was notified by the United States Food and Drug Administration that the dog food products tested positive for Salmonella contamination. It is not clear how the dog food products got contaminated with Salmonella, however, they are not known to have caused any adverse effects on either pets or their trainers.

The recalled Blue Ridge dog food may be contaminated with Salmonella (Image via FDA)

Food contaminated with Salmonella could lead to a Salmonellosis infection in dogs, which may cause them to experience symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain, among others. Some dogs may not be severely affected by the infection but could still become lethargic. Owners and handlers are advised to wash their hands properly after feeding or handling such pets, as these infections could also spread to humans.

A Salmonellosis infection could cause people to experience symptoms ranging from bloody diarrhea to nausea, fever, abdominal cramps, vomiting, and so on. Serious cases of infection may also lead to concerning ailments like eye irritation, urinary tract infections, arthritis, endocarditis, and arterial infections.

All you need to know about the Blue Ridge Beef Dog Food Recall

According to Blue Ridge Beef's recall notice, at least one lot of log dog food products are part of a voluntary recall issued over Salmonella contamination concerns. Though the affected products have not caused any adverse effects, they can still put both pets and humans at risk of experiencing severe infections and illnesses.

Packed in labeled, clear-plastic bags, the affected products were available under the name "BLUE RIDGE BEEF RAW PET FOOD Breeders Choice." Available under Lot #8/2/24, the affected products were distributed to major retailers in select regions, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland.

Featuring the UPC 8 54298 00193 1, the recalled dog food products could have been purchased from the retailers between August 8 and August 25. A confirmed list of stores where they were sold and details about the pricing are not available as of now.

The recalled Blue Ridge Beef Dog Food products should be disposed of safely (Image via FDA)

As such, consumers who may have purchased these raw dog food products are strictly advised not to feed them to their dogs anymore. You are advised to destroy or discard the affected products safely and then to contact the establishment at [email protected] for a full refund.

Individuals who may still have other questions regarding the Blue Ridge Beed Dog Food recall can contact the establishment's representative, Mr. Steven Lea, at (704) 880-4500. You can reach out to the establishment during the hours of 8 am and 5 pm EST from Monday to Friday.