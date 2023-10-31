CVS Eye Drop Recall Extension 2023: Reason, Other Affected Brands, and All You Need to Know

The FDA is warning consumers about the extension of an ongoing eye drop recall. The recall now includes the CVS Health eye drops and Equate Hydration PF Lubricant eye drops, among many others. The recalled products are feared to pose potential risks of eye infections that can even result in partial to permanent loss of vision.

The nationwide recall applies to a total of over 26 over-the-counter eye drops sold across the country. The recall for these eye drops came after the federal agency advised the manufacturers to remove them from circulation as they were no longer sterile. Most of the affected products were either manufactured in facilities with unsanitary conditions or tested positive for contamination with harmful bacteria and pathogens.

The recall extension includes CVS Health eye drops and Equate Hydration PF Lubricant eye drops (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that Ophthalmic drug products meant for the eyes can bypass some of the crucial natural defenses in the human body. Even minimal traces of contamination or unsterile constitution could put the consumers at heightened risk of experiencing severe adverse effects. This can even lead to permanent blindness. Hence, the federal agency has made it necessary for all Opthalmic eye drop drugs to be sterile.

As of now, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not received reports of adverse events or casualties related to the eye drops affected by this recall. However, consumers are strictly advised not to use them any longer.

All you need to know about the CVS Eye Drop Recall extension 2023

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against using select brands of eye drops as it extends an ongoing eye drop recall to include some other products. These include the CVS Health eye drops and Equate Hydration PF Lubricant eye drops, among others.

The eye drops affected by this recall could cause an eye infection or other problems in the eyes which could even lead to temporary or permanent vision loss. The recall extension applies to over six such eye drops, that were available under popular brands, including - CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up & Up, and Velocity Pharma.

The products affected by the nationwide eye drop recall are feared to be unsterile and affected with bacterial contamination (Image via FDA)

Sold across the country through major stores like Rite Aid, CVS, Walmart, Target, and Velocity Pharma LLC, the affected products have either already been removed from stores or are currently being removed. Some of the products affected by the eye drop recall may still be available for purchase either in some stores or online. However, consumers are advised to avoid purchasing or using them any longer.

A complete list of the affected eye drops can be found below:

Retailer/ Label Product Product Information CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop '0.25% w/v Rugby (Cardinal Health) Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v Leader (Cardinal Health) Dry Eye Relief 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Dry Eye Relief 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Rite Aid Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Target Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Velocity Pharma LLC Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Walmart Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

All eye drops affected by this nationwide eye drop recall should be discarded safely. Consumers who may have experienced any adverse effects after using these products are advised to consult a medical professional at the earliest.

Customers could also report the adverse event or issues with medicinal products to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by filling out a form on the FDA website.