Oyster Recall 2023: Reason, affected states, and other details explored

Future Seafoods recently issued a nationwide Oyster recall over concerns of potential contamination with Salmonella and E. Coli. If consumed, the affected oysters may cause major to life-threatening illnesses and infections.

The voluntary recall that was initiated on October 26, applies to oysters harvested from Canada and sold through restaurants and retailers in and around Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, Virginia, and South Carolina.

The products affected by the oyster recall may be contaminated with both Salmonella and E. coli (Image via Select Oyster Bar)

The contamination problem came to light on October 10 as a result of some tests conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The test results indicated that the concerned oysters were not just contaminated with Salmonella, but also contained 'unacceptable levels of E. Coli bacteria.'

Following the recall, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in their statement:

“Contaminated oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with salmonella and E. coli may look, smell, and taste normal.”

All you need to know about the Oyster Recall 2023

The products that are part of the voluntary Oyster recall were sold in the PE9B area between October 10 and October 16. Exclusively sold through retailers and restaurants, the recalled products were available across the regions of - Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Florida, Maine, Virginia, and South Carolina.

As of now, the establishment has not indicated if the recalled products have caused any sicknesses, but consumers are advised to be cautious. It is to be noted that both Salmonella and E. coli infections may have similar symptoms which can range from nausea to stomach cramps, vomiting to high fever, and muscle pains, among others.

The products affected by the oyster recall should be discarded (Image via Krista / Red Lobster Oysters)

Some serious escalations of the infections could also become life-threatening as they could lead to infections in kidneys, kidney failure, neurological problems, high blood pressure, and more. A common infection may get cured within a week on its own, but some may even require hospitalization.

People with low immunity, like pregnant women, children, and the elderly are often at a high risk of being severely impacted by these infections. As such, people are advised not to consume the products affected by the Oyster recall. The affected products should be disposed of safely.

It is to be noted that the establishment has not said anything about a refund.