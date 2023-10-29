Insignia Pressure Cookers recall: Reason, affected model numbers, and all you need to know

Over 930,000 units of Insignia Pressure Cookers are being recalled from across the country over burn hazard concerns. Recalled by Best Buy Purchasing LLC, the affected cookers may hurl hot food and water on individuals after being overfilled because of a level marking issue with the pots.

Announced on October 26, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated in conjunction with Best Buy Purchasing LLC of Richfield, Minnesota, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and Health Canada. As per the establishment, the inner pot of the recalled cookers has incorrect markings for volume levels.

The recalled Insignia Pressure Cookers may pose risks of burns (Image via CPSC)

There have been 17 cases involving consumers suffering burn injuries due to the recalled Insignia Pressure Cooker

Expand Tweet

According to a recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, Best Buy's voluntary recall applies to over 930,000 Insignia Pressure Cookers sold in the United States. A limited number of these pressure cookers were also sold across Canada.

The voluntary recall only applies to 'Insignia Multi-Functional Pressure Cookers,' which were sold with the model numbers - NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, and NS-MC80SS9. It is important to note that some inner pots with the model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, which were sold as replacement products are also part of this recall.

Available in six-quart and eight-quart capacities, the affected electric pressure cookers have black inner pots with a non-stick coating and embossed liter markings. The affected electric pressure cookers were sold through Best Buy stores, www.bestbuy.com, and www.amazon.com.

Priced between $50 and $120, they could have been purchased between October 2017 and June 2023.

The recalled Insignia Pressure Cookers should not be used till the faulty parts are replaced (Image via CPSC)

The wrong marking levels could cause consumers to overfill the pot, which may further result in the hot food and water being hurled at them when they try to release extra pressure through the quick-release method. A similar problem could occur in case the cooker is opened while there's still pressure inside.

This may lead to serious burns which could even end up requiring medical attention. Best Buy has already received over 31 reports of cases where food or water from the cooker was expelled. There have been over 17 cases involving consumers suffering burn injuries because of the issue. Some of the reported cases involved second-degree to severe burns as well, as per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected pressure cookers or received them as a gift are advised to stop using them immediately. Individuals can reach out to Best Buy LLC for free replacements of the locking valve and inner pots.

The CPSC gave individuals certain guidelines to follow and mentioned:

"Consumers should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when pressure cooking."

Those who may still have doubts regarding the Insignia Pressure Cooker recall can contact the establishment at 888-359-4485 between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm local time from Monday to Friday.