Tyson Foods' Dino-Shaped Chicken Patties recall: Reason, affected quantity, and all you need to know

Over 29,800 pounds of Dino-shaped Chicken Patties are being recalled by Tyson Foods Inc. Feared to be contaminated with extraneous materials like metal pieces, the affected products could pose serious health risks if consumed.

The voluntary recall comes after the Berryville, Ark establishment received complaints from customers, who stated that the dino-shaped chicken patty products contained small pieces of metal. Following the customer report, the company notified the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about the problem, and the nationwide recall was initiated on November 4 to ensure customer safety.

The recalled Dino-shaped fully cooked breaded chicken patties may contain pieces of metal (Image via Tyson Foods)

Tyson Foods' recalled Dino-shaped Chicken Patties have caused at least one minor oral injury

According to Tyson Foods' recall notice published on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 29,819 pounds of fully cooked, breaded, dino-shaped chicken patty products. Feared to be contaminated with metal pieces, the affected products have already caused at least one minor oral injury.

Packed in labeled, red plastic pouches of 29 oz. each, the affected products were sold under the name - Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES. Available with the Lot Codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210, the recalled products came with a Best If Used By date of September 4, 2024.

Featuring the establishment number P-7211, the affected dino-shaped chicken patties were shipped to distributors across Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, California, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The chicken nuggets were then sold to customers at the retail level.

It is to be noted that food contaminated with extraneous materials like metal must not be consumed as it could put individuals' health at risk. Sharp and hard metal pieces, if consumed, may lead to injuries and lacerations in several parts of the digestive system including the mouth, food pipe, stomach, intestines, and more.

The recalled Tyson Foods' Dino-shaped Chicken Patties can be returned to the retailer for a refund (Image via FSIS)

Lacerations from metal pieces and objects are also known to cause tetanus infections which can even be life-threatening in some cases. Hard metal pieces could also hurt individuals' gums and teeth if they mistakenly chew on them.

As of this writing, the recalled chicken patty products have caused at least one minor oral injury. Consumers who may have experienced any injuries are advised to visit a medical center at the earliest.

"There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the recall notice read.

FSIS believes that some packs of the recalled dino-shaped chicken patties may have already made their way to the pantries and refrigerators of customers. Therefore, the federal agency urged customers not to consume the affected products and to throw them away.

Customers will also be reimbursed if they choose to return the recalled product to their retailers. Individuals with questions related to the dino-shaped chicken patty recall can contact Tyson Foods, Inc. at (855)-382-3101.