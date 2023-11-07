Applesauce Recall Extension: List of brands and all you need to know

The FDA is warning customers about the extension of the recently announced nationwide applesauce and puree recall. Feared to contain elevated lead levels, the recalled products can severely affect growing children and can also be harmful to adults.

Following the extension, the products affected by the recall include WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree, Schnucks Cinnamon-flavored applesauce, and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce.

The extension comes as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) continue to investigate four cases of elevated blood lead levels in children.

The recalled applesauce products may contain elevated levels of lead and may cause lead toxicity (Image via FDA)

As of now, the federal agencies have already confirmed at least four cases of elevated blood lead levels in children. The agencies have also hinted that there are a few more cases, but the numbers and severity of the adverse effects are yet to be revealed. With the investigations still underway, further details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Abundantly present in the environment, lead is a heavy metal that can cause several long-term adverse effects in people of all ages. Long-term exposure to lead may cause lead toxicity, which could cause people to experience symptoms like fatigue, anemia, lethargy, tremors, weight loss, headaches, muscular exhaustion, and muscle aches. Affected patients are advised to visit a doctor for proper treatment.

Three brands affected by the nationwide Applesauce recall

At least three brands of applesauce and apple puree products are part of a nationwide recall as they may contain high concentrations of lead. The affected products are linked with at least four cases of high blood lead levels, with more cases yet to be confirmed.

The products affected by this recall include - WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches, Schnucks brand Cinnamon-Flavored Apple Sauce Pouches and Variety Pack, and Weis Brand Cinnamon Apple Sauce Pouches. Nearly all lots and expiration dates of WanaBana and Schnucks products are affected by this recall. The recall for the Weis brand products, on the other hand, only applies to specific lots of the UPC 041497216123.

Customers may have bought the affected WanaBana products from major retailers like Amazon, Dollar Tree, and others, while the recalled Schnucks brand products could have been purchased from Schnucks stores and Eatwell Market grocery stores. One must note that the Weis brand products were exclusively available at Weis grocery stores nationwide.

Products Affected Lot Codes and Expiration Dates Sold at Stores WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches All Amazon, Dollar Tree, and others Schnucks brand Cinnamon-Flavored Apple Sauce Pouches and Variety Pack All Schnucks stores, Eatwell Market grocery stores Weis Brand Cinnamon Apple Sauce Pouches Specific lots of the UPC 041497216123 Weis grocery stores

Parents who may have purchased any of the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume or feed them to children. All affected pouches of the apple puree and applesauce products should be discarded with immediate effect or returned to the retailers for a refund.

The recalled applesauce products should be discarded with immediate effect (Image via FDA)

As of now, the investigation in the case has been transferred to the FDA's Coordinated Outbreaks Response & Evaluation (CORE) Network which is working along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state authorities, and local agencies.

The agencies involved are working towards determining the primary source of the lead contamination and to check if there are any other products that might have been affected by this problem.