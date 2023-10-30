WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches Advisory: Reason and all you need to know

The FDA is warning caregivers and parents not to feed the WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to children as they may contain relatively higher levels of lead. If consumed, the affected puree pouches may result in cases of lead toxicity, which can be severely harmful to children.

Announced on October 28, the advisory came after the FDA received reports about undergoing investigations by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). While investigating elevated blood lead levels in over four children, the agencies found that the cases potentially shared a recurring source of exposure: WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree pouches.

The affected WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree Pouches may contain relatively higher levels of lead (Image via FDA)

As the investigation continued, several lots of the WanaBana Fruit Purees were examined by the NCDHHS. The results of these tests indicated that the apple cinnamon puree products in question contained 'extremely high concentrations of lead.' As of now, the FDA has already reviewed the findings of the NCDHHS and raised the matter with the establishment, which has already agreed to recall all affected puree pouches from across the country.

It is to be noted that lead can be toxic to people of all ages, including toddlers and children. A recurring exposure to the heavy metal may result in lead toxicity, which can be recognized through symptoms like anemia, headache, lethargy, fatigue, tremors, muscular exhaustion, weight loss, and muscle aches, among others. People experiencing any such symptoms are best advised to get their blood tested for lead toxicity and to consult a doctor at the earliest.

All you need to know about the FDA's advisory for WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches

Parents and caregivers are warned against buying or serving WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to their children, as they may contain high concentrations of lead. Widely popular among children, the affected WanaBana Puree Pouches were available all across the country through major retailers like Amazon, Sam’s Club, and Dollar Tree.

Following the advisory, the FDA gave a statement about the current progress in the matter, quoting:

“The FDA is continuing to work with state officials and the firm, collecting additional information, and taking steps to remove all contaminated products from the market.”

While there have been no confirmed reports of injury or casualties, the affected WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches are feared to have been potentially linked to four cases of high blood lead levels in children. Parents who think that their children may have also consumed the affected puree products are advised to get a blood lead test.

The affected WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches are also being recalled from across the country (Image via FDA)

These tests are the best solution for determining your child's exposure to lead and can be crucial for administering proper medication and care. On another note, parents are urged to destroy or discard all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches, irrespective of expiration dates. As of now, there are no details about a refund on the purchase.