HMC Farms peaches, plums, and nectarines recall: Reason, affected products, and all you need to know

HMC Farms has issued a nationwide recall for its plums, peaches, and nectarines over a potential Listeria contamination concern. When consumed, the affected fruits may cause people to experience serious or major infections and illnesses.

Announced on November 17, the voluntary recall only affects fruits that were grown conventionally, and no organically grown fruits are part of this recall. While the affected fruits are no longer available for purchase, the establishment believes that consumers may have preserved these fruits by freezing them. As such, the nationwide recall has been issued to warn consumers and help ensure their safety.

The fruits recalled by HMC Farms may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes (Image via FDA)

As of now, at least 11 cases of illnesses and/or other adverse effects have been linked with the peaches affected by this recall, but there have been no reports of any casualties. The adverse effects were reported from across the regions of 'California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Ohio.' As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), food contaminated with Listeria could lead to a Listeriosis infection, which can affect people of all ages.

Such infections may cause people to experience symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, stiffness in the body and muscles, severe headaches, and high fever. While these infections may not affect healthy people much, they can be dangerous for children, the elderly, expecting or pregnant women, and other immunocompromised individuals. A listeriosis infection could also lead to miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women.

All you need to know about HMC Farms peaches, plums, and nectarines recall

The HMC Group Marketing, Inc., d.b.a. HMC Farms, has issued a voluntary recall for its conventionally grown peaches, plums, and nectarines over potential Listeria contamination concerns. The recalled fruits have not been linked with any casualties, but they are known to have been linked with at least 11 cases of illness or other adverse effects.

Distributed all across the United States, the recalled peaches, plums, and nectarines were available in bags of 2 pounds each. Consumers may have been able to purchase them under the labels of 'HMC Brands' or 'Signature Farms.' The fruits affected by this recall were also available as individual fruits and came with individual PLU stickers with the 'USA-E-U' label.

The peaches, plums, and nectarines recalled by HMC Farms have caused 11 cases of illnesses (Image via FDA)

The PLU stickers also featured different numbers for each of the fruits, including 4044 or 4038 (Yellow Peach), 4036 or 4378 (Yellow Nectarine), 3035 (White Nectarine), 4042 (Red Plum), 4040 (Black Plum). All of the fruits affected by this recall were available through major retailers in and around the United States. Consumers may have purchased the affected fruits either between May 1, 2022, and November 15, 2022, or between May 1, 2023, and November 15, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the affected fruits are no longer available for purchase at retailers. However, the establishment believes that some consumers may have frozen them or may still have them stored in their refrigerators for later consumption. Consumers are urged to throw out all fruits affected by the recall or to return them to the retailer for a refund. Individuals with questions about the HMC Farms recall can contact the establishment at 844-483-3867.