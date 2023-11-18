Honda recall 2023: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) informed owners about a nationwide Honda recall affecting over 248,900 vehicles. Feared to include a part with a manufacturing error, the affected vehicles may pose increased risks of fire, crashes, and injuries.

Announced on November 13, the voluntary recall affects at least five vehicle models, including Honda Pilot, Honda Odyssey, and others. All vehicles affected by this recall range from the model years 2015 to 2020. As per the automaker, the affected vehicles may be equipped with connecting rod bearings that are suspected to have a manufacturing error.

The vehicles affected by the Honda recall may have a manufacturing error posing risks of fire and crashes (Image via Honda)

The error may cause the bearings to wear and seize after prolonged usage, thus posing risks of damage to the engine. This damage could cause the engine not to run up to its full potential and even stall while the vehicle is still being driven. In such circumstances, the vehicle may lose control, leading to an increased risk of damages ranging from fires to crashes and injury hazards.

As of this writing, Honda Motors has not received any confirmed reports about an accident or injury that may have been linked to the problem. However, the automaker has notified the NHTSA of over 1,450 warranty claims made because of this manufacturing error.

The Honda Pilot, Honda Odyssey, and others are part of a nationwide 2023 Honda recall

As per the automaker, the recall only applies to select Honda vehicle models, including - Honda Pilot, Honda Odyssey, Honda Ridgeline, Acura TLX, and Acura MDX. Sold throughout the country, the affected vehicles were popular among people of various age groups. These vehicles were available through all major dealerships in and around the United States.

The vehicles affected by the Honda recall include Pilot, Odyssey, Ridgeline, and other models (Image via Honda)

Readers can better identify the recalled vehicles by referring to this table:

Vehicle Models Model Years Honda Pilot 2016, and 2018-2019 Honda Odyssey 2018-2019 Honda Ridgeline 2017, and 2019 Acura TLX 2015-2020 Acura MDX 2016-2020

Owners who may have any of the five vehicle models affected by this recall are advised to be cautious when driving them. As a remedy to the problem, Honda will offer a free inspection for all affected vehicles and will also offer a free engine repair or replacement if or when required. This can be availed through authorized Honda dealerships all across the United States. Honda is expected to send notification letters about the same next year on January 2, 2024.

Individuals who may still have queries related to the Honda recall can get in touch with the company's customer support department at - 1-888-234-2138. They can also visit or contact their nearest dealership for any other issues related to this recall.

It is to be noted that Honda's code numbers for this recall are XG1 and GG0, while NHTSA's campaign number for the recall is 23V-751.