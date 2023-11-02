Toyota RAV4 SUVs recall: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

Over 1.85 million Toyota RAV4 SUVs are being recalled from across the country over fire hazard concerns. The affected SUV vehicles may have an issue with the replacement batteries, which could pose risks of overheating and cause a fire in some cases.

Announced on November 1, the voluntary recall only applies to the RAV4 SUVs between the model years 2013 and 2018. As per the automaker, the 12-volt replacement batteries on the affected vehicles may have comparatively smaller top dimensions, which makes it necessary for the batteries to be secured in place by using hold-down clamps and tightening them properly.

The recalled Toyota RAV4 SUVs are feared to pose risks of a fire (Image via Toyota)

If the replacement batteries are not tightened with the clamps properly, they may not stay secure in their place and could be prone to moving as the vehicle is driven. Depending on twists and turns on the roads, the forceful movements of the battery could also potentially cause the two terminals to come in contact with each other, thus leading to a short circuit. Such short circuits could potentially result in sparks, which could ultimately lead to a full-fledged fire in some specific cases.

As of now neither Toyota Motors nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) have confirmed if the problem has caused any accidents, damage to property, or casualties. However, owners of the affected vehicles are advised to stay cautious when driving them.

Model numbers, possible timeline for replacement, and all you need to know about the Toyota RAV4 SUV Recall

According to Toyota Motors' recall notice, at least 1.85 million Toyota RAV4 SUV vehicles are being recalled from across the country. Affected by an issue with the securing of the battery, the recalled vehicles may pose risks of fire.

As mentioned earlier, the Toyota RAV4 SUV vehicles affected by this recall are all between the model years 2013 and 2018. Available through major dealerships, these vehicles were sold all across the United States.

Toyota said that they are still working on a proper remedy for the problem. Once the remedy is finally available, dealerships across the country will replace some of the involved components, including "the hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover." Similar to other vehicle recalls, all replacements will be available to customers absolutely free through authorized dealerships nationwide.

Toyota is still working on a fix for the affected Toyota RAV4 SUVs and will start alerting consumers in December (Image via Toyota)

The automaker will start alerting customers about the problem by sending owner notifications in December. Meanwhile, owners of the affected Toyota RAV4 SUV vehicles can drive the recalled vehicles as usual but are best advised to maintain due caution. Individuals with any questions about the recall can reach out to Toyota at 1-800-331-4331.

Earlier this year in August, Toyota also issued a voluntary recall for over 168,000 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles over fire hazard concerns. The vehicles from this recall were between the model years 2016 and 2018 and had a problem with the plastic fuel tubes.

At that time, Toyota offered to fix the problem with the fuel tubes by installing clamps and protective materials on them. A permanent fix for the problem was expected to be available later at an unannounced date after the replacement parts were ready.