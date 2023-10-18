Tesla Model X recall: Reason, affected model, manufacturing years, and all you need to know

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is informing owners about a nationwide Tesla Model X recall that affects over 54,000 vehicles. As per Tesla, the affected vehicles may have an issue with the vehicle controller, which may increase the risk of a crash.

Announced on October 10, the nationwide voluntary recall applies only to the Model X vehicles that may have been manufactured between 2021 and 2023. The automaker believes that the recalled vehicles may be affected by an issue that may cause the vehicle controller to fail to detect a low amount of brake fluid.

Tesla Model X vehicles may be affected by a vehicle controller issue which may increase the risks of a crash (Image via Tesla)

If the low brake fluid is not detected, the vehicle will also not display a warning light, thus leaving the driver or owner unaware of the issue. Such circumstances may increase the risk of a crash, as an optimum amount of brake fluid is necessary to ensure that the brakes put the vehicle to a complete stop if or when required.

While the problem is not known to have caused any crashes, accidents, or injuries as of now, owners of the affected Model X vehicles are advised to be cautious.

All you need to know about the Tesla Model X recall

According to Tesla's recall notice published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, nearly 54,676 Tesla Model X vehicles are part of a nationwide voluntary recall. Feared to have an issue with the vehicle controllers, the affected vehicles may increase the risk of a crash.

Manufactured between 2021 and 2023, the affected Model X vehicles were sold through major dealerships all across the United States. Considering the seriousness of the problem, Tesla has already issued a free over-the-air (OTA) software update.

The recalled Tesla Model X vehicles have already received an OTA update for the problem (Image via Tesla)

The update is aimed at addressing the potential safety issues highlighted by this recall. Owners of the affected Model X vehicles will also start receiving notification letters about the problem by December 2023.

Individuals who may still have some doubts or concerns regarding the Tesla recall can get in touch with the nearest authorized dealership or talk with Tesla Customer Support at 1-888-518-3752.

Tesla Model X vehicles were also part of a recent recall issued at the beginning of 2023. At that time, the recalled vehicles were said to be affected by some issues related to the automaker's 'experimental driver-assistance software.'

As per the federal agencies, the experimental software, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta system, caused the vehicles to "be unable to deal with changing speed limits, act unsafe around intersections, enter stop-sign controlled intersections, and proceed into intersections during busy yellow traffic signal." Though Tesla did not agree to the claims made by the agency, it released a free over-the-air software update to ensure public safety.