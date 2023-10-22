Ford Mach-E EVs recall: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

Over 34,700 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles are being recalled from across the country over an overheating issue with a component of the high-voltage batteries. The vehicles affected by this may be at risk of a crash as it may lead to a loss of locomotive power while they are being driven.

Announced on October 22, the nationwide voluntary recall affects at least three different Mustang electric vehicles from 2020 to 2022. As per the automaker, recurring "wide-open pedal events" and fast charging with Direct Current (DC) could cause the main contactors on the high-voltage battery to overheat.

To simplify it, regular driving and charging of the affected vehicles could put a massive strain on the high-voltage battery components, causing them to overheat.

Several Mustang Mach-E vehicles may be affected by an overheating problem (Image via Ford)

Ford spokeswoman Maria Buczkowski spoke to Detroit Free Press about the matter and said:

"Overheating may lead to arcing or deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which may result in a contactor that remains open or a contactor that welds closed. An overheated contactor that opens while driving may result in an immediate loss of motive power without re-engagement."

If the vehicle loses locomotive power while being driven, it may be at an increased risk of a crash.

As per the automaker, owners will be able to identify the issue as it may cause the vehicle to display a wrench light with the "Stop Safely Now" notification. Although this will cause some functions to become inoperable, all 12V systems including the steering and power brakes will remain functional.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs recall applies to the Extended Range RWD and other models

Sold at major authorized dealerships across the country, the affected vehicles are from the years 2020 to 2022. It is to be noted that the recall only applies to select Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle models, including - Extended Range RWD, Extended Range AWD, and the GT model.

All inspections and replacements will be free of charge (Image via Ford)

The current recall is linked to a June 2022 recall of over 49,000 Mach-E electric vehicles that were affected by a similar problem. At that time, the automaker issued an over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix the issue but there were still over 107 cases reported of the vehicles losing locomotive power.

It is to be noted that neither of the two recalls has been linked with reports of injuries or causalities.

The automaker is now requesting owners to take their vehicles to authorized Ford or Lincoln dealerships across the United States at the earliest. The dealerships will be replacing the Bussed Electrical Center (BEC) - also known as the High Voltage Battery Junction Box (HVBJB) - to ensure that the vehicles are no longer affected by this issue.

All inspections and replacements for the recalled Mustang Mach-E vehicles will be free of charge. Individuals with doubts or queries regarding the recall can either get in touch with the nearest dealership or contact the company at 1-866-436-7332.