Turkey Gravy Recall: Lot Code and All You Need to Know

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent recall for Hy-Vee Turkey gravy products over concerns about an allergen not declared on the label. Produced by Seneca Foods Corporation, the affected products are feared to contain undeclared soy posing risks of severe allergic reactions in people with a sensitivity or an allergy.

Announced on November 21, 2023, the voluntary recall is only applicable to Hy-Vee Gravy products exclusively sold through Hy-Vee stores. As per the establishment, the undeclared allergen problem was caused because of improper labeling which resulted in the beef gravy jars being labeled as Turkey gravy.

The recalled Hy-Vee Gravy products may contain undeclared Soy allergens (Image via FDA)

While the affected products are not known to have caused any adverse effects in people, they could still be dangerous for those with an allergy or sensitivity to soy allergens. As of now, the establishment is trying to retrieve all affected jars of the mislabeled gravy products from across the country.

If consumed, the soy allergen-contaminated gravy products could put people at risk of experiencing severe allergic reactions with symptoms such as tingling in the mouth, skin rashes, puffing in tongues, itching in the throat, diarrhea, and other digestive issues. Severe cases of sensitivity can also result in an anaphylaxis reaction which may require immediate medical intervention.

All you need to know about the Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy Recall

Seneca Foods Corporation has issued an urgent voluntary recall for its Hy-Vee Turkey products that contain beef gravy instead. The products may have soy as an active ingredient which is not declared on the label.

Packed in glass jars of 12 oz each, the affected gravy products came with the UPC code - 75450-03608. An individual Lot Code 'A3CG162M A3CG192M' can also be found to be printed on the lid of glass jars.

As per the establishment, the affected products were exclusively sold through Hy-Vee stores in and around the United States. Gravy products from other retailers are not part of this recall and should be safe to consume if the consumers follow through with the intended cooking methods.

The recalled Hy-Vee gravy products are not known to have caused any adverse effects (Image via FDA)

Consumers with soy allergy who may have purchased the recalled Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy jars are strictly urged not to use them for their Thanksgiving feasts or in any other manner.

It must be noted that the jars contain beef gravy instead of Turkey gravy, hence there may be some variation in the flavors. Individuals with no use of the recalled gravy jars can dispose of them safely or return them to the nearest Hy-Vee store for a refund. All questions related to this recall can be forwarded to Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.