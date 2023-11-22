Skyline Provisions Inc. Ground Beef recall 2023: Reason, affected amount, and all you need to know

Over 5,600 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled from across the country over concerns about contamination with foreign materials. Recalled by Skyline Provisions, Inc. of Harvey, Illinois, the affected meat products may put people at risk of experiencing minor to severe health issues.

Announced on November 19, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to Skyline Provisions branded ground beef products that were sold in and around the United States. While it is not confirmed what the affected products are contaminated with, the problem seems to have surfaced following consumer complaints.

The recalled ground beef products may contain foreign particle contaminants (Image via FSIS)

Some of the most common foreign material contaminants that have been found in food products over the years include plastic pieces, stones, metal, wood, pieces of glass, and bones. While these contaminants are usually easy to spot, mistakenly consuming food contaminated with them may lead to internal lacerations and injuries.

Chewing on hard contaminants like metal, stones, or bones could also end up damaging your teeth and gums. Some of the affected foreign materials could also act as carriers of other infections and diseases, thereby posing a major medical threat to people of all ages.

Skyline Provisions Inc. Ground Beef recall affects more than 5,000 pounds of raw meat

Expand Tweet

Nearly 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products are part of a nationwide recall issued by Skyline Provisions, Inc. of Harvey, Illinois. While the affected products are not linked to any complaints or reports about adverse effects, they can still put people at serious to major health risks.

Produced on August 19, 2023, the affected products were packed in labeled carton boxes of 20 lbs. Each of the boxes contains at least four packs of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF" products. The affected beef items also come with "Item # 000248 and # 000293" printed on the label.

The recalled raw beef items were sold in several regions including New York and Wisconsin (Image via FSIS)

Bearing the establishment number “EST. 19300,” the recalled beef products were sold through all major retailers across the country. Consumers may have been able to purchase the affected beef items from stores across the regions of Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

Product Size Item Number SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19 20-lb carton boxes ITEM # 000248 SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25 20-lb carton boxes ITEM # 000293

The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) believes that several consumers in the aforementioned regions may have already purchased the recalled ground beef products and may have stored them in the fridge for later usage.

As such, consumers who may still have any affected packages of the beef item in their fridge are urged to throw them out or return them to the nearest retailer for a refund. Any questions regarding the recalled products can be shared with the General Manager of Skyline Provisions, Inc., Edward Gricus, at 630-493-9900.