BMW recalls SUV in the United States: Reason, models, and all you need to know

Over 480 BMW SUVs are being recalled from across the United States over an issue with the airbag inflators. The affected airbags in these vehicles are feared to blow apart in certain scenarios, posing risks of severe to life-threatening injuries to the driver and the passengers.

Announced on December 2, the voluntary recall affects select SUV models, including the X3 (xDrive28i, xDrive35i), X4 (xDrive35i), and X5 (sDrive35i, xDrive35i). All vehicles affected by this recall are from 2014 and are known to be equipped with Takata airbags. As per the automaker, at least one customer suffered serious injuries after the airbag exploded during deployment.

The SUVs affected by the recall can put the driver and passengers at risk due to an issue with the airbags

According to the Associated Press, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently received reports about an incident where the airbag inflator of a 2014 X3 SUV exploded. The incident, which occurred in Chicago, caused at least one large piece of metal to pierce into the driver's lung.

The patient reportedly suffered shoulder and chest injuries caused by the shrapnel from the explosion. The surgeon operating on the patient also reportedly removed a gold-colored disc from the individual's lung.

All you need to know about BMW's SUV recall

All the aforementioned vehicles are powered by gas and are known to be equipped with potentially faulty Takata airbags. It is to be noted that the airbags produced by the Japanese company, Takata Corp., have reportedly long been part of federal investigations. These airbags are known to have a serious manufacturing issue that can cause them to rupture or explode during deployment.

As the airbag inflators explode, they can propel metal pieces toward the driver and passengers, which could put them at risk of experiencing life-threatening injuries. Global federal and safety agencies, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), have received reports of injuries and casualties related to the concerned airbags over the last few years.

While over 100 million of the vehicles equipped with potentially faulty airbags have already been recalled, at least 30 million of them are still under investigation. BMW decided to voluntarily recall the SUVs equipped with these potentially faulty airbags.

The recalled vehicles will receive free airbag replacement

As a remedy to the problem, the vehicles affected by the recall will receive an inspection and replacement for the front airbags. Owners of all the affected SUVs will start receiving notification letters next month, from January 16, 2024, and will be guided on how to schedule an appointment for the replacements at an authorized dealership.

Individuals who fail to receive the notification letters in due time and who have queries about the same can get in touch with BMW's Customer Support department at 1800-525-7417.