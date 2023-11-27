Honda Accord recall 2023: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

American Honda Motor Co. is recalling over 303,700 Accord and HR-V vehicles from across the country over an issue with seat belts. Feared to be missing an essential component, the seatbelts may not work as intended and could put the passengers and drivers at an increased risk of injuries.

Announced earlier this week, the voluntary recall specifically applies to the Accord model from the year 2023 to 2024, while the HR-V vehicles affected were manufactured between October 4, 2022, and October 14, 2023. As per the automaker, the pretensioners on the front seat belt of the vehicles could have been assembled without a rivet to secure the wire plate and the quick connector.

The recalled Accord and HR-v vehicles may have an issue with the seatbelts (Image via Honda Motors)

The automaker reports that the potentially faulty and/or incomplete pretensioners may not be able to tighten the seat belts and may fail to keep the drivers or the passengers secure during a sudden braking or crash. In case of a major crash, the occupants in the front seat may be at risk of experiencing fatal injuries.

As of this writing, neither the automaker nor the Nationality Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received reports of any injuries or fatalities caused by the issue with the seatbelt. However, Honda has received at least seven warranty claims that were linked to this issue.

While the automaker said that the number of the recalled vehicles that will require repair is less than 1%, owners are advised to be cautious when driving them.

All you need to know about Honda Accord and HR-V Recall

The affected Accord and HR-V vehicles have been in production since April 2022 and were sold all across the United States through authorized dealerships. Some vehicles may have also been bought pre-owned, or from third parties.

As per the automaker, the recall only affects Accord vehicles from model years 2023 to 2024, and HR-V vehicles that were manufactured between October 4, 2022, and October 14, 2023.

All Accord and HR-V vehicles affected by the recall will receive a free inspection and replacement for the faulty and/or missing components (Image via H. Motors)

Honda Motors is urging owners of all affected vehicles to take them to the nearest dealership for an inspection. If the dealer deems it necessary, the pretensioner of the vehicle will be replaced. It is to be noted that the inspection and the replacement will be free of cost.

Owners who may have already paid for the repairs will also be able to receive a reimbursement from the automaker. It is to be noted that Honda Motors will start sending notification letters next year starting on January 8. However, those who have queries about the recall can reach out to the automaker's customer support department at 1-888-234-2138.