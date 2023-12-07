Pelleh Poultry Corp recalls beef and poultry products: Reason, states, and more

Over 700 pounds of beef and poultry products are being recalled from across the country over a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination concern. Recalled by Pelleh Poultry Corp. of Swan Lake, New York, the affected meat products may pose risks of severe infections and sickness if consumed.
Announced last week, the voluntary recall affects more than 75 ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products produced and/or packaged between October 25, 2023, and November 20, 2023. The problem with the affected products came to light after the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) notified the establishment that the products were found to be contaminated with Listeria during laboratory tests.
As of now, the affected meat products are not reported to have caused any infections or other adverse effects. Readers must note that food compromised with Listeria contaminants may lead to serious cases of infections that can target people with weakened immune systems, like small children, the elderly, and others with medical conditions.
Such infections can also prove severe for pregnant or expecting women and often lead to stillbirths or miscarriage. A regular Listeriosis infection can often be diagnosed with symptoms like confusion, convulsions, loss of balance, diarrhea, muscle aches, neck stiffness, headaches, and fever. Individuals experiencing such symptoms should consult a medical professional as soon as possible.
All you need to know about Pelleh Poultry Corp beef and poultry product recall
Nearly 708 pounds of beef and poultry products produced by the Pelleh Poultry Corp are part of a nationwide recall. Issued over Listeria contamination concerns, the affected products are feared to pose risks of infections that can be severe and may affect people of varying ages.
Distributed in packaging of different sizes, the affected products were mostly available under the Pelleh Poultry label. Promoted as antibiotics-free, the affected products were available as ready-to-eat items and were meant for direct consumption.
Packed on several dates between October 25, 2023, and November 20, 2023, the recalled beef and poultry products came with the establishment number “EST. P4412.” The affected products that were shipped to several major institutions and retailers across Pennsylvania (PA), New York (NY), and New Jersey (NJ), may have been available for purchase over the last few months.
A complete list of the products affected by the recall can be found below:
Considering the seriousness of the issue, the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is strictly urging institutions to stop serving the affected products to guests any further. Direct customers, on the other hand, are advised against consuming the affected meat products.
All affected packets of the recalled products can either be returned to the nearest retailer for a refund or thrown away. Queries related to refund or the recall can be forwarded to Eliezer Franklin, Chief Executive Officer, Pelleh Poultry Corp. at 845-425-4559.