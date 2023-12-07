Pelleh Poultry Corp recalls beef and poultry products: Reason, states, and more

Over 700 pounds of beef and poultry products are being recalled from across the country over a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination concern. Recalled by Pelleh Poultry Corp. of Swan Lake, New York, the affected meat products may pose risks of severe infections and sickness if consumed.

Announced last week, the voluntary recall affects more than 75 ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products produced and/or packaged between October 25, 2023, and November 20, 2023. The problem with the affected products came to light after the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) notified the establishment that the products were found to be contaminated with Listeria during laboratory tests.

The recalled beef and poultry products from Pelleh Poultry Corp may be compromised with Listeria contaminants (Image via Food Safety and Inspection Service)

As of now, the affected meat products are not reported to have caused any infections or other adverse effects. Readers must note that food compromised with Listeria contaminants may lead to serious cases of infections that can target people with weakened immune systems, like small children, the elderly, and others with medical conditions.

Such infections can also prove severe for pregnant or expecting women and often lead to stillbirths or miscarriage. A regular Listeriosis infection can often be diagnosed with symptoms like confusion, convulsions, loss of balance, diarrhea, muscle aches, neck stiffness, headaches, and fever. Individuals experiencing such symptoms should consult a medical professional as soon as possible.

All you need to know about Pelleh Poultry Corp beef and poultry product recall

Expand Tweet

Nearly 708 pounds of beef and poultry products produced by the Pelleh Poultry Corp are part of a nationwide recall. Issued over Listeria contamination concerns, the affected products are feared to pose risks of infections that can be severe and may affect people of varying ages.

Distributed in packaging of different sizes, the affected products were mostly available under the Pelleh Poultry label. Promoted as antibiotics-free, the affected products were available as ready-to-eat items and were meant for direct consumption.

Packed on several dates between October 25, 2023, and November 20, 2023, the recalled beef and poultry products came with the establishment number “EST. P4412.” The affected products that were shipped to several major institutions and retailers across Pennsylvania (PA), New York (NY), and New Jersey (NJ), may have been available for purchase over the last few months.

The recalled beef and poultry products were shipped to NY, NJ, and PA (Image via Food Safety and Inspection Service)

A complete list of the products affected by the recall can be found below:

Product Name - Item # Apricot Ginger Chicken Sausage Apricot Ginger Chicken Stick Apricot Ginger Chicken Stick - 921 Apricot Ginger Duck Sausage Apricot Ginger Duck Sausage - 867 Beef Bologna 50lb Beef Bologna .50LB - 647 Beef Franks Family Pack Beef Franks Family Pack - 917 Beef Franks x7 Beef Franks x7 - 915 Beef Gala Beef Gala - 999 Beef Jerkey Beef Jerkey - 957 Beef Pickled Brisket Beef Smoked Brisket Beef Smoked Brisket - 977 Breakfast Chicken Sausage Breakfast Chicken Sausage - 886 Cherry Duck Sausage Cherry Duck Sausage - 818 Chicken Franks Family x16 W/N Chicken Franks Family x16 N/N Chicken Franks x8 Chicken Franks x8 Chicken Franks N/N Chicken Franks x8 W/N Chicken Roll Chicken Salami Roll Chicken Salami Roll Chicken Roll N/N Chicken Sliced Bologna Chicken Sliced Bologna N/N Chicken Sliced Bologna W/M Classic Chicken Sausage Classic Chicken Sausage - 857 Classic Chicken Roll Corned Beef 1st Cut Brisket Corned Beef 1st Cut Brisket - 985 Corned Beef 2nd Cut Brisket Corned Beef 2nd Cut Brisket - 986 Corned Beef Deckel Corned Beef Deckel - 983 Dark Pickled Chicken Roast Dark Pickled Chicken Roast Duck Confit Duck Confit - 862 Duck Fry Cured Smoked Duck Fry - 817 Duck Liver Mousse Duck Liver Mousee - 7118 Duck Liver Mousse Duck Liver Mousse (in a jar) - 7119 Duck Liver Sausage Duck Liver Sausage - 864 Duck Rillette (JAR) Duck Rillette - 819 Duck Rillette (Broth) Duck Rilette 64 oz. - 826 Italian Chicken Sausage Italian Chicken Sausage - 884 Italian Duck Sausage Duck Italian Sausage - 827 Jalapeno Chicken Sausage Jalapeno Chicken Sausage - 885 Jalapeno Chicken Sticks Jalapeno Chicken Sticks - 923 Kielbasa Duck Sausage Duck Kielbasa Sausage - 873 Maple Chicken Sticks Maple Chicken Stick - 924 Merguez Chicken Stick Merguez Chicken Stick - 925 Merguez Duck Sausage Duck Merguez Sausage - 871 Mole Chicken Stick Mole Chicken Stick - 926 Pelleh Beef Fry Sliced Pelleh Beef Fry Sliced WS - 956 Pelleh Beef Pastrami Sliced Pelleh Beef Pastrami Sliced - 981 Pulled Turkey in Duck Fat Pulled Turkey in Duck Fat Sliced Corned Beef Stuffed Chicken Breast with seasoned ground chi Stuffed Chicken Breast with seasoned ground chicken Smoked Chicken Breast 3x N/N Smoked Chicken Breast Smoked Duck Breast Smoked Duck Breast - 7840 Smoked Turkey Breast W/N Smoked Turkey Breast W/N - 835 Smoked Turkey Drumstick Smoked Turkey Drumstick Smoked Turkey Drumstick N/N Smoked Turkey Drumstick W/N Smoked Turkey Drumstick W/N - 836 Smoked Turkey Tenders W/N Smoked Turkey Tenders W/N - 261 Smoked Turkey Tenders T Smoked Blocks T Smoked Blocks - 2226 Turkey Cooked Breast Turkey Cooked Breast - 22220 Turkey Pastrami 0.5lb N/N Turkey Pastrami .5 LB N/N - 820 Turkey Pastrami 0.5 W/N Turkey Pastrami .5 W/N - 838 Turkey Pastrami Chunks Turkey Pastrami Chunks Turkey Pastrami Trim Turkey Pastrami Trim - 8820 Turkey Pastrami x 0.5lb Turkey Pastrami X.5 LB - 1820 Netted Pickled Turkey Breast (N/N) Netted Pickled Turkey Breast (N/N) Turkey Pickled Roast White (frozen 4.5) Turkey Pickled Roast White (Frozen-W/N) Turkey Pickled Tenders Turkey Pickled Tenders - 825 Turkey Schwarma in Duck Fat Turkey Schwarma In Duck Fat Turkey WH Roll 0.5 N/N Turkey WH Roll 0.5lb W/N Turkey White Roll x 0.5lbs Turkey White Roll X 0.5 LBS - 1823 Turkey White Roll Turkey White Roll Two Tone Stuffed Capon Whole Smoked Turkey Breast Whole Smoked Turkey Breast - 849

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is strictly urging institutions to stop serving the affected products to guests any further. Direct customers, on the other hand, are advised against consuming the affected meat products.

All affected packets of the recalled products can either be returned to the nearest retailer for a refund or thrown away. Queries related to refund or the recall can be forwarded to Eliezer Franklin, Chief Executive Officer, Pelleh Poultry Corp. at 845-425-4559.