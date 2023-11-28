Tesco Frozen Peas recall 2023: Reason, batch codes, and more

Tesco has issued a nationwide recall for its Frozen Growers Harvest Garden Pea products over concerns related to contamination with an unknown berry. Federal officials have indicated that the contamination of the frozen peas may make this product unsafe for consumption.

Announced this Sunday, the voluntary recall applies to Growers Harvest Garden Peas that were sold in and around England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. As of this writing, it has not been confirmed what kind of berry contaminated the frozen pea products.

Growers Harvest Garden Peas may be contaminated with an unknown berry and may be unsafe for consumption (Image via Tesco)

It is to be noted that the retail chain has not shared any details about the level or type of harm that could be caused by consuming the recalled frozen peas. Furthermore, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also not listed any specific adverse effects that may be linked to the affected products.

All you need to know about Tesco's Frozen Growers Harvest Garden Peas recall

Several batches of Frozen Growers Harvest Garden Peas are being recalled from Tesco stores across the United Kingdom as they may have come in contact with an unknown berry. While further details about the contaminant have not been revealed, it has been determined that it may make the peas unsafe for consumption.

Hence, the retailer is urging all stores to remove the affected products from shelves with immediate effect. Outlets are also advised to put up a recall notice in the aisles where the products were displayed in-store. This move is expected to warn and inform return shoppers who may have previously purchased the affected frozen pea products about the recall.

The recalled Growers Harvest Garden Peas were only available in 900-gram bags (Image via Tesco)

It is to be noted that the Frozen Growers Harvest Garden Peas affected by this recall were exclusively available in 900g bags and came with distinct best-by-dates and batch codes, including:

January 2025 - Batch codes 23196, 23197, 23198, 23199, and 23200 February 2025 - Batch codes 23237, 23238, 23239, and 23240 March 2025 - Batch codes 23256, 23257, 23258, 23259, 23260, and 23261 April 2025 - Batch codes 23275, 23276, and 23277

Consumers who may have purchased either of the aforementioned products are urged not to consume them either cooked or raw. All affected bags should be returned to the nearest Tesco store for a full refund on the purchase. It is important to note that a receipt is not required to return the affected products.

Individuals with questions related to the recalled pea products can get in touch with the chain's customer support department at 0800-505-555 or 1800-248-123.