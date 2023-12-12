Global Veg Corp’s Sundried Tomatoes recall: Reason, affected lot, and more

Global Veg Corp. has issued a nationwide recall for its Sundried Tomatoes over concerns about undeclared sulfites. When consumed, the sulfite-contaminated products may cause severe to life-threatening reactions in those with a sensitivity.

Announced on December 4, the voluntary recall specifically applies to "AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves" sold in and around the United States. The recall was the result of routine sampling tests conducted under the supervision of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.

The recalled sundries tomatoes may contain undeclared sulfites (Image via Yakup Tuğ / Pexels)

During the tests, the Food Laboratory personnel of the federal agency found that the tomato product containing sulfites was distributed in packets that did not declare the presence of the allergen.

Following consumption of the affected product, people who are sensitive to sulfites may be put at a risk of experiencing adverse effects and reactions that could be life-threatening in some cases.

Sundried Tomato recall issued by Global Veg Corp. over undeclared sulfites: More details explored

At least one Lot of Sundried Tomatoes is being recalled by Global Veg Corp. from across the country. Although feared to contain undeclared sulfites, the affected tomato products have reportedly caused no adverse reactions as of now.

Packed in labeled packages of 5 lbs. each, the affected products were available under the name - "AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves." Each recalled package contained four smaller packs of 2.27 kgs each. The recalled products were available with Lot#060923/1.

Originating from Turkey, the recalled tomato products were imported and distributed across the United States by Global Veg Corp of 575, Madison Ave., 25th fl. New York, NY. As per the establishment, the affected products were distributed to all major retailers and sold all across the United States.

The recalled sun-dried tomatoes have not caused any adverse effects as of now (Image via FDA)

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled Aviator brand Sundried Tomato Halves are strictly urged not to consume them. The sulfite-containing products should be immediately returned to the nearest retailer for reimbursement or thrown in a dustbin.

A sulfite reaction can often be diagnosed by symptoms like elevated heartbeats, collapse, flushing, diarrhea, tingling in the mouth, hives, dizziness, wheezing, stomach problems, and difficulty in swallowing. While they are not very common, allergic reactions caused by the consumption of sulfites may sometimes cause anaphylaxis reactions, necessitating immediate medical support.

Individuals with doubts or queries related to the recall can contact Global Veg Corp. at 201-367-0517. Those who may have experienced any adverse effects after consuming the products can also report them to the company on the same number.