American Snuff Company initiates Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco Recall: Reason, Affected States, and Everything to Know

The American Snuff Company is recalling select lots of Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco from across the country over potential concerns of extraneous material contamination. There are concerns that the affected products may contain foreign metal objects, posing a risk of minor or severe health issues if consumed.

The voluntary recall initiated recently came forward after a routine inspection indicated that there may be a problem with one of the manufacturing equipment. As investigations continued, it was found that the concerned equipment may be affected by a metal-to-metal abrasion.

The recalled Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut products may contain foreign metal pieces (Image via FDA)

As per the reports submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the abrasion may have caused metal shavings to find their way into tobacco products during manufacturing.

Although the establishment has not received any reports about injuries or the presence of metal pieces in the affected products, a voluntary recall has been initiated to inform customers about the problem and ensure their safety.

It is to be noted that the foreign metal objects present in the recalled products may not be easily visible to the naked eye. While the risks related to the metal pieces in the tobacco products are low, it may still lead to problems like lacerations, cuts, and other internal injuries.

Some metals that may have been in touch with chemicals and other industrial liquids may also lead to infections and other health issues upon mistaken consumption.

All you need to know about the American Snuff Company's Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco Recall

Expand Tweet

The American Snuff Company recently issued a voluntary recall for several Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco products. Feared to contain foreign metal pieces, the affected products may put consumers at risk of experiencing minor to severe health issues.

Enclosed in flat cans with distinctive green and black labels, the affected items were exclusively produced at the establishment's Clarksville, Tennesse, facility. As per the establishment, the concerned products were distributed to all major wholesalers and retailers across the regions of - 'Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.'

The recalled Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut products should be returned to ASC for a refund (Image via FDA)

Customers can refer to the following table to identify the cans of the recalled Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco products affected by this recall. It is to be noted that only the upper case characters of the under-given Can Codes are essential for identifying the affected cans.

GxxxxlK3 GxxBxJK3 GxxAxJK GxxCxJK3

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned cans of the recalled products are strictly urged not to open or use them. You can contact the American Snuff Company at 1-866-843-0636 to be guided through the return and reimbursement process. Reports about injuries or other adverse effects can be submitted through the exact contact details of the establishment.

Readers must note that the problem only affects other styles and/or brands of Kodiak, Cougar, Hawken, and Grizzly smokeless tobacco products. The plug, loose leaf, dry snuff, and twist products from the American Snuff Company are not affected by the problem or recall and are safe for the intended usage.