Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recall: Reason, Sizes, and Other Details Revealed

Over 84,000 Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups are being recalled from across the country as they were found to be violative of federal laws. Sold in and around the United States, the affected tumblers may contain high levels of lead and could prove to be harmful for growing children.

Announced on November 30, 2023, the voluntary recall exclusively affects 'Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups' sold since August 2021. The affected cups contain a solder bead on the lower exterior surface. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), this bead contains levels of lead that far surpass the levels determined by the federal lead content ban.

The recalled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups may contain high levels of lead and can be harmful to children (Image via CPSC)

Lead, being a heavy metal, can be severely harmful for growing children and is known to affect their growth. Recurring contact with the heavy metal can also cause it to accumulate in the body, which could result in cases of lead poisoning. Other severe cases could range from nervous system damage to learning problems and issues with brain development, among other adverse health effects.

The federal agency also fears the lids on the affected cups can break if they fall or tip over. In such cases, the broken lid may produce sharp edges and pieces that could pose risks of lacerations and choking hazards to children. For now, neither the establishment nor the CPSC have received reports about any injuries or other similar adverse effects related to the affected children's cups.

All you need to know about the Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recall

Nearly 84,000 Stainless Steel Children’s Cups are being recalled from across the country by Hong Kong Fengmang International Co. Ltd. (FENGM) from China. Found to be violative of federal laws, the affected cups contain high levels of lead and could be harmful to the children using them.

The bottom part of the cup with the paint removed (Image via Tiblue)

Exclusively available in 12-oz and 8-oz variants, the affected children's cups were available under the label 'Tiblue Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.' Distributed in packs of two, the recalled cups were only sold in pairs with different color combinations, including "Gray+Slate, Turqouise+Magenta, Pink+Purple, Blue+Green, Coral+Indigo, Lemon+Mint, Mint+Blush, Lilac+Baby Blue, Rainbow+Mermaid, Dinosaur+Shark, Unicorn+Dinosaur."

All cup pairs came with matching straws and were exclusively sold through Amazon.com. Consumers may have been able to purchase the recalled cups between August 2021 and July 2023. Priced at over $20, the recalled children's cups featured the "Tiblue" logo at the front.

The recalled Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups were available in pairs of two each (Image via CPSC)

Consumers or parents who may have purchased any of the affected cups for their children are strictly advised to take them away from their children at the earliest. As the products may no longer be eligible for a return via Amazon, consumers are advised to destroy them by drawing an X on both the inside and outside of the affected cups with a Sharpie. You should then dispose of the recalled cups safely.

Refunds can be requested by filling out a form and uploading a photo of the destroyed cup to the establishment's website https://tiblueonline.com/col.jsp?id=113. Any questions or issues related to the Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recall can be shared with the establishment through an email at [email protected].