Nestle recalls Kitkat chocolate Bars: Reason, Affected Batch Codes, and More

Nestlé Canada is issuing a nationwide recall for KitKat Chocolate Bars over concerns about potential contamination with extraneous material. Feared to contain plastic pieces, the affected chocolate bars may pose a choking risk upon consumption.

The voluntary recall issued on Tuesday, December 19, exclusively applies to Kitkat Halloween Scary Friends Chocolate sold in and around Canada. Details about how the plastic pieces found their way to the chocolate bars are yet to be confirmed. However, Nestle has indicated that the recalled products have not been linked to any adverse effects as of now.

The recalled Kitkat Halloween Scary Friends chocolate bars may contain plastic (Image via Nestlé Canada)

The last few weeks have been quite concerning for consumers across the United States and Canada, as they kept getting alerts about several recalls. While there were multiple recalls for products contaminated with pathogens, alerts about extraneous material contamination didn't lag behind either.

Plastics, one of the most common extraneous material contaminants, can often find their way into food products due to unexpected implications during the manufacturing process. If consumed, these plastic pieces can cause choking, which can be life-threatening in some cases. Sharp plastic pieces may also lead to cuts and lacerations in internal organs, posing the risk of serious infections.

All you need to know about Nestlé Canada's Kitkat Chocolate Bar Recall

At least one brand of chocolate bar is part of a nationwide recall issued by Nestlé Canada. Feared to be potentially contaminated with plastic, the affected chocolate products can be a choking hazard.

Packed in labeled red boxes and individually wrapped bars, the affected items were available under the name KitKat Halloween Scary Friends. Sold through all major retailers, the affected products may have been purchased within the last few months.

Featuring "best before" dates of 2024, the recalled products were available under seven different batch codes, including 30610848, 31397094 1, 31397094 2, 31437094 1 31437094 2, 31387094 3, and 31807094 3A.

The recalled chocolate bar products came with best-before dates of 2024 (Image via Nestlé Canada)

A list with all relevant details about the chocolate bar products affected by the voluntary recall can be found below:

KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 30610848, BB/MA 2024 MR 02

K. Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 31397094 1, BB/MA 2024 MR 01

K. Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 31397094 2, BB/MA 2024 MR 01

KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 31437094 1, BB/MA 2024 MR 02

K. Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 31437094 2, BB/MA 2024 MR 02

K. Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 31387094 3, BB/MA 2024 FE 27

K. Scary Friends 40ct 20x32 – 31807094 3A, BB/MA 2024 FE 28

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned chocolate bars and/or boxes are strictly advised not to consume them. The affected products should also not be donated or given to anyone else.

Nestlé Canda is urging consumers to dispose of all the recalled chocolate products in a closed bin. Individuals looking forward to reimbursement may have to contact the establishment's Customer Service at 1-800-387-4636. You can also email your queries or concerns to [email protected].