Bondi Sands sunscreen recall: Reason, Affected Products, and More

At least two batches of zinc sunscreen products are being recalled from across Australia as they may not protect against the sun. Recalled by the popular Australian brand, Bondi Sands (Bondi Sands Pty Ltd), the affected sunscreen products were found to be split into several layers which may make them ineffective for the intended usage.

The voluntary recall issued on December 20 only applies to two of the zinc sunscreen products - 'Bondi Sands Mineral Zinc Sunscreen SPF50+ Face Lotion' and 'Bondi Sands Mineral Zinc Sunscreen SPF50+ Body Lotion.' As per the establishment, the splitting of the materials in layers may cause the medicinal ingredients responsible for the protection to not mix properly when applied to the body.

The affected Bondi Sands zinc sunscreens may provide no protection against the sun (Image via Bondi Sands)

As such, the sunscreen may provide little to no protection against the sun. In such cases, a customer using the sunscreen in harsh weather conditions may still end up facing problems like sunburns and potential risks of skin cancer.

In the wake of the recall, Bondi Sands addressed the customers and apologized for any inconvenience caused. The brand further stressed that its products are thoroughly tested for efficiency and safety before being sold to consumers,

"Your safety is our number one priority."

All you need to know about the Bondi Sands sunscreen recall

The popular Australian brand, Bondi Sands, recently issued a nationwide recall for its zinc sunscreen products over effectiveness concerns. Feared to be splitting into layers, the affected products may no longer be able to provide sun or ultraviolet (UV) radiation protection.

Packed in labeled white tubes, the affected products were available under the names - 'Bondi Sands Mineral Zinc Sunscreen SPF50+ Face Lotion 60mL' and 'Bondi Sands Mineral Zinc Sunscreen SPF50+ Body Lotion 120mL.' Featuring the expiry dates of November 2025, the affected products were available all across Australia.

The concerned Bondi Sands sunscreen products came with expiry dates of Nov. 2025 (Image via Bondi Sands)

While the Body Lotion came with batch no. 98181 and ARTG (Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods) ID. 386666, the Face Lotion came with the batch no. 98182 and ARTG ID. 386665. Both of the affected products were available through Woolworths, Coles, Chemist Warehouses, and other major retailers in and around Australia over the last few months.

ARTG Batch No. Product Size Expiry 386665 98182 Face lotion 60mL Nov 2025 386666 98181 Body lotion 120mL Nov 2025

Considering the effectiveness issue with sunscreen products, consumers who may have purchased them are advised not to use them any longer. People who often use sunscreen products due to specific reasons are suggested to contact their pharmacist for an alternative.

The affected Bondi Sands Mineral Zinc Sunscreen products should either be returned to your retailer or thrown in a bin. Individuals who have been facing problems with a return or refund can contact the establishment at [email protected] for a return arrangement. Other queries related to the recall can be shared through the same contact details