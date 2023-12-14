Diet Coke recall in Alabama: Reason, other states affected, lot code, UPC, and more

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is informing consumers about a nationwide recall of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite products issued over concerns of foreign material contamination. Recalled by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., the affected beverages may pose certain health risks when consumed.

Announced on December 6, 2023, the voluntary recall exclusively affects aluminum cans of the three Coca-Cola beverages sold across Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.

As of now, details about the type of foreign material that may have contaminated the beverages are not available. The establishment has also not shared how the contaminant found its way to the cans.

The recalled Fanta Orange, Diet Coke, and Sprite cans may contain foreign materials (Image via Coca-Cola)

However, representatives for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. spoke to the press in Birmingham, where they said that the recall activity had already been completed in affected markets. It was also confirmed that the recalled products are no longer available for purchase either in local stores or online.

All you need to know about the Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite Recall

Nearly 1,988 cases of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite products are part of a nationwide voluntary recall issued by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. Reported to be containing unidentified foreign materials, the affected beverages can pose a medical risk if consumed.

Packed in 12-oz aluminum cans, the three beverages were distributed to all major retailers across the regions of Alabama (AL), Florida (FL), and Mississippi (MS). Available under the Lot No. #JAN2924MBD3, all three beverages may have been purchased throughout the last few months.

It is to be noted that all three beverages came with different UPC Codes and best-by dates. While the Diet Coke was available with the UPC: 49000028911 and best-by date of 01/29/24, the Fanta Orange cans were available with the UPC: 49000030730 and best-by date of 07/29/24. The affected Sprite cans, on the other hand, were available with the UPC: 49000028928 and best-by date of 07/29/24.

The recalled Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange cans were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi (Image via Coca-Cola)

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking through the relevant details in the following table:

Affected Beverage Size/Packaging Lot Code UPC Best-By-Date Affected Cases Diet Coke 12-ounce aluminum cans, 12-pack fridge pack JAN2924MBD3 49000028911 01/29/24 417 cases Fanta Orange 12-ounce aluminum cans, 12-pack fridge pack JUL2924MBD3 49000030730 07/29/24 14 cases Sprite 12-ounce aluminum cans, 12-pack fridge pack JUL2924MBD3 49000028928 07/29/24 1,557 cases

People who may have purchased any of the aforementioned packages of the recalled beverages and may still have them in the fridge are advised not to consume them any longer. While the level of the risk has not been identified, the affected beverages may still cause unexpected medical issues.

All affected cans of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite should be crushed and disposed of or returned to the retailers for a full reimbursement. Doubts about the recall or issues related to refund can be shared with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., at 36619-1922.